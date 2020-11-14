London gym owner blockaded by police to be taken to court

14 November 2020, 07:00

A London gym owner will be taken to court by Haringey Council
A London gym owner will be taken to court by Haringey Council. Picture: Zone Gym
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A London gym owner who saw his business blockaded by the police will be taken to court after refusing to close during the second national lockdown.

Haringey Council in north London said it is seeking to obtain an enforceable closure order after repeatedly issuing fines and warnings to Zone Gym.

Andreas Mishli, the gym's owner, previously said he would remain open until a court order him to shut as he is convinced he is "doing the right thing".

Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council, said: "We have consistently been clear in Haringey that we must all work together to contain the spread of the virus.

"For our local businesses this is an extremely difficult time and we understand the challenges they are currently facing.

"However, the law is the law and it applies to everyone."

Gyms are among the list of venues that must shut under national coronavirus lockdown restrictions which came into effect on 5 November.

Mr Ejiofor continued: "Staying as active as you can to look after your health and wellbeing is really important during this time. But it has to be done in the right way.

"We have tried on numerous occasions to communicate with the owner of Zone Gym who unfortunately decided to remain open despite repeated warnings.

"As a result, we were left with no choice but to issue fixed penalty notices and have obtained a closure notice.

"We are now awaiting the outcome of a court hearing next Tuesday where the case will be heard to obtain a closure order which we intend to enforce."

Mr Mishli, 34, said police officers had recently tried to stop members attending the gym but that many people had continued to train.

He added that his members had become "like family" and that keeping his business open was important for the physical and mental health of many.

"I can't bear to put them through the same struggle they went down in the first lockdown," he said.

"I'm doing the right thing.

"If I felt even a little bit unsure that I wasn't doing the right thing, then I wouldn't do it.

"But I'm so sure, with all my heart, that I'm doing the right thing."

