Moment police break up makeshift outdoor gym in Essex

12 November 2020, 13:55

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment police officers broke up a makeshift outdoor gym on an industrial site in Harlow, Essex.

At least seven masked officers can be seen talking to the group in footage posted onto the Facebook page of Ripped Gym, in Wych Elm, on Sunday.

After explaining the current lockdown measures, the officers then "left peacefully" without making any arrests.

Earlier this month, Ripped Gym was shut down by 15 Essex Police officers after posts on its social media accounts suggested it would defy coronavirus restrictions and open to members on 5 November.

Essex Police said in a statement: "We attended an unauthorised event in Wych Elm, Harlow on Sunday 8 November.

"Our officers engaged with those in attendance and explained the new regulations and they left peacefully."

Read more: Gym owner tells of police blockade after refusing to close in lockdown

This is the moment police broke up a makeshift gym in Harlow, Essex
This is the moment police broke up a makeshift gym in Harlow, Essex. Picture: Ripped Gym Facebook

In the clip posted on social media, loud music can be heard playing from a parked car as people lifted weights and exercised while remaining socially distanced.

Despite the police presence, many of those present, some wearing Ripped Gym T-shirts, continued their workouts.

At one point a child can be seen lifting a bar above their head and a man was spotted whipping out his phone to film the officers as they approached the group.

He then repeatedly said to the officer: "Find the organiser," while a woman in background can be heard asking: "What's the problem?"

It comes as a London gym owner refuses to shut his doors to members despite Metropolitan Police officers blockading his business.

Andreas Mishli, 34, who owns Zone Gym in Haringey, north London, has broken lockdown rules by keeping his gym open following last Thursday's introduction of lockdown restrictions in England.

The fitness fanatic said he is certain "with all (his) heart" that he is doing the right thing despite officers forming a "yellow wall of jackets" outside the premises.

Gyms are included in the list of venues that must close under national lockdown restrictions in England and Brits have been told to stay at home where possible.

Information on the government's website reads: "In general, you must not meet with another person socially or undertake any activities with another person.

"However, you can exercise or meet in a public, outdoor space with people you live with, your support bubble (or as part of a childcare bubble), or with one other person."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hong Kong Lawmakers Disqualified

Hong Kong politicians begin resigning over expulsion of colleagues
Alok Sharma will be leading today's press conference

Coronavirus UK: What time is the Downing Street press conference today?
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (Yoan Valat/AP)

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy says ‘corruption’ case should be dropped
Left to right: Gladys Lewis, Dean Lewis, Darren Lewis

Family who lost three loved ones to covid in five days targeted by vile trolls
Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell (Carolyn Kaster/J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Joe Biden facing hurdles in Congress when he becomes president
Black and Asian people are up to twice as likely to catch coronavirus, a study has found

Black and Asian people 'up to twice as likely to contract coronavirus'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?
Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC listener branded the PM's response 'sad'

Listener thanks Sir Keir Starmer for raising his plight at PMQs
Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC
Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Sir Keir Starmer questioned the Prime Minister after a question from an LBC listener

Sir Keir highlights the plight of an LBC listener at Prime Minister's Questions
Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says
Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London