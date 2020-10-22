'I get £36-a-month in Universal Credit,' struggling freelancer tells LBC

22 October 2020, 16:10

'I can't get any self-employed grants or anything,' freelancer tells LBC
'I can't get any self-employed grants or anything,' freelancer tells LBC. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a freelance singer told LBC that, despite not having worked since March, there has been "nothing" by way of support for him during the Covid crisis.

Terry from Bournemouth told Shelagh Fogarty of his concerns on the same day Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures to financially support businesses in Tier 2 regions.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Sunak announced that the coronavirus Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut.

He also announced grants for businesses in Tier 2 areas of up to £2,100 per month they are in the category, that can be backdated to August.

Speaking of freelancers and entertainers, Terry, who is himself a singer, said: "There's nothing for us yet again."

He added: "I do a tribute show. I'm a singer and I've had no work since March.

"It's not just about me. It's about everyone else in the business [like] the guitarists, the drummers, the lighting technicians..."

Terry continued: "There's just nothing. One of the reasons there's nothing, to me, is because the nature of the employment that we're all in is sometimes we have to go PAYE.

"Now I've been an electrician in the NHS at Bournemouth Hospital for about five years until I retired last year, and because I've done PAYE I can't get any self-employed grants or anything."

The caller then told LBC that the UK was going to "lose talent" if extra financial support is not offered to freelancers during the Covid crisis.

Terry later added: "I've been paying self-employed income tax as well as PAYE from the NHS and I don't get anything.

"I get a small pension from when I used to work on British Rail and now I actually get £36-a-month from Universal Credit. So there you go."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

long covid

Long Covid: 'The blood in me feels like it's hot'

"I remember at six years old telling my mum I was hungry, she could do nothing"

"I remember at six years old telling my mum I was hungry, she could do nothing"
Caller is "apoplectic" with Government's continuing "failure on testing"

Caller is "apoplectic" with Government's continuing "failure on testing"
'You don't create herd immunity by giving people a full on disease'

Shelagh Fogarty's heated clash with pro-herd immunity caller

Greater Manchester MP brands Government "petulant and irresponsible" after talks break down

Greater Manchester MP brands Government "petulant and irresponsible" after talks break down
Senior Tory MP: "I don't believe there is evidential basis for Manchester being in Tier Three"

Senior Tory MP: "I don't believe there is evidential basis for Manchester being in Tier Three"

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and the Maldives are on the safe travel list

Canary Islands, Mykonos, Maldives, Denmark added to safe travel list
Sir Patrick Vallance has said around 1,000 people per day are entering hospital

Covid-19 hospital admissions 'towards 1,000 people a day', Sir Patrick Vallance says
Three new regions have been added to Tier 2

Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to enter Tier 2 restrictions
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will address the nation

Coronavirus live: Boris Johnson says action is 'working' in fight against virus
Andy Burnham spoke to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee

Burnham raises questions over timing of Chancellor's Tier 2 support package
Rishi Sunak unveiled the measures in the Commons today

Rishi Sunak unveils billions of pounds of support for businesses in Tier 2 areas