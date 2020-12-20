A ‘hormonal rollercoaster’: Paloma Faith tells LBC about difficulties of undergoing IVF

20 December 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 20 December 2020, 21:04

Paloma Faith told LBC women have "the raw end of the stick"
Paloma Faith told LBC women have "the raw end of the stick". Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith has described the difficulties of undergoing IVF in a wide-ranging interview on LBC’s An Inconvenient Ruth.

Speaking to Ruth Davidson, Faith, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was very open about how she thinks the public should be more open about what women go through.

"Stuff goes on that you are not necessarily aware of about conception and about how that should be done,” she explained.

“I don't know because I have never experienced a natural pregnancy... but I definitely feel like with IVF I have always felt a bit, it sounds really unromantic, but I feel like the host."

The British singer, who released her fifth album Infinite Things this year, added: “With IVF I would be working and run to the toilet, do an injection, maybe hit a vein, be bleeding like 'oh no', run back having done it properly, like 'sorry sorry' and...wincing.

“You're in this hormonal rollercoaster that is not really real. You have basically just injected them into yourself and then you are completely out of control of it.”

Faith also told Ruth: "It's all undignified but so is pregnancy in general, all of the things that come along with it.”

Paloma Faith released her fifth album this year.
Paloma Faith released her fifth album this year. Picture: PA

She continued: "I feel like there is not enough acknowledgement by society of all these things that women have to be silent about.

“We have like three major hormonal changes in our lives while men just consistently stay the same.

“Basically all the post menopausal women that I have ever met have said the menopause is the best thing that ever happened to me.

“Essentially what they did was just end up doing what men have done their entire lives, which is be stable hormonally.

“Then they say 'It's the best thing ever, it's so easy now'. We have really got the raw end of the stick here.”

