'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

29 August 2023, 15:49 | Updated: 29 August 2023, 15:51

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

As ULEZ expands across all London boroughs from today, Sangita Myska weighs up the Mayor of London's claims about Conservative views towards the roll out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sangita Myska reminded listeners that it will cost £12.50 a day for non-compliant vehicles to be driven in the capital, and said that those on lower pay and shift workers will be "disproportionally hit".

Despite being asked by Labour Leader Keir Starmer to reconsider the implementation of the policy, "Sadiq Khan says it's right to plough ahead, because this is a public health issue and it is important to save the lungs of Londoners", she added.

Sangita played some audio of the Mayor of London on LBC, in which he said that "today is a landmark day for our city, because after today, 5 million more Londoners will breathe cleaner air".

READ MORE: ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

He also brought up the case of nine-year-old Ella Kissi Debrah, believed to be the first person in the UK to have air pollution being listed as the cause of death on their death certificate.

Sangita continued: "The other thing that Sadiq Khan has said is that the government, this government, has weaponised air pollution, and he says that they are putting potential votes at the upcoming general election ahead of public health".

"It's a heck of a charge isn't it, that the government is willing to sacrifice your health for votes", she mused.

James O'Brien questions Sadiq Khan on ULEZ fees

"Do you believe that that's what the government is doing, or do you, like the Transport Secretary Mark Harper this morning on LBC, believe that this is an ill-timed, ill-judged expansion that will hit the poorest, hardest?" she asked her listeners.

She then played audio from Mark Harper this morning, telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "despite what some people say- I don't have the powers to block it [ULEZ]".

He added that the Mayor's "own impact assessment makes it clear that it will have only a minor to negligible effect on air quality".

READ MORE: Drivers offer residents of ULEZ-free road ‘£100 a month’ to use their driveways in bid to dodge fees

"It's not about air quality", he reiterated to Nick. "It's about raising money from hard-pressed Londoners, and that's why we don't support it, but we don't have the power to block it."

The Mayor was given the High Court green light and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was prevented by lawyers from overruling the plans.

"Who is right?" Sangita asked.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Transport Secretary Mark Harper | 29/08/23

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers won't receive compensation amid the travel chaos.

‘You won’t get any compensation’: Thousands of passengers warned they won’t be refunded after air traffic control chaos
The Met Chief has urged his officers not to show their support for causes whilst on duty.

LGBT charity hits back at Met chief as he says police can wear poppies but must avoid 'attaching' themselves to causes
Wilko could be saved from falling into administration

Can Wilko be saved? Redundancies paused as last-minute bids come in to rescue retailer

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Tens of thousands raised for hero cop seriously injured when he was hit by a train as he saved distressed man
Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking

Sara Sharif's cause of death 'undetermined' - but is 'likely to be unnatural'

Downing Street was not drawn on speculation a French airline's error was to blame for air traffic control havoc

No10 says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos
Sadiq Khan has expanded Ulez to cover all of London

Sadiq Khan denies Ulez is a cash grab as it expands to cover all of London and furious protesters descend on No10
TFL website crashes on the morning of Ulez expansion.

TfL website crashes on morning of ULEZ expansion, leaving many London drivers waiting to see if their car is compliant
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Guy Goma became an internet sensation overnight

Man who became internet sensation after BBC mistakenly interviewed him live on TV plans to sue corporation

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

7 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

7 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile