Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

31 August 2023, 16:58

Caroline Flack's mother explains how Mark Rowley has failed to meet me her

By Anna Fox

The mother of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack tells Sangita she begged Sir Mark Rowley for "5 minutes of his time".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christine Flack began by telling Sangita Myska that following the coroner's inquest after the death of her daughter, she began to unpack her claims of Police misconduct.

Detailing one evening when the TV presenter attempted suicide, Christine noted that despite the fact no charges were pressed, and no statements were taken, Caroline was taken to prison and held for 24 hours in a cell.

Continuing, Christine noted that following the two-year inquiry, she was told the police "hadn't acted incorrectly".

Disputing this, Christine returned to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) demanding a thorough investigation into one particular detective inspector who had pressed for Caroline to be charged by the CPS.

Sangita Myska scrutinises Police Federation's deputy chief

Following another investigation Christine noted she received an apology from the IOPC who noted the investigation had not been conducted "properly".

Posing a question to Sangita, Christine stated: "How are you ever going to get a police officer to answer for gross misconduct when they know they're going to be sacked?"

Replying, Sangita said: "You're saying this is a cultural issue right at the start of the process".

Christine continued asserting: "The IOPC did find failings and the detective now has to have special training.

"She never met my daughter but pursued with the CPS to get her charged.

"Now we've asked to see why she was pursued, but there were no notes kept as to what she told the CPS".

The mother of the late TV presenter told Sanigta: "I have begged and I mean literally begged, for 5 minutes with Mark Rowley.

"He will not meet with me, nor will the Chief of the Police, so my MP is now helping me because there's got to be answers".

Caroline Flack died in February 2020.

