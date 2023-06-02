Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers

Boris Johnson who has said in a letter to the chairwoman of the Covid-19 Inquiry that he is willing to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages, including material from a previous phone discarded due to security reasons. Picture: Alamy

By Anna Fox

Frustrated by the government's lacklustre response to the Covid inquiry, Sangita calls for "transparency and fairness" to provide justice to the public.

“I think the issue centres around the word public” began Sangita Myska, stating the Covid inquiry is “working on your behalf, paid for by you, the taxpayer”.

Outlining the aims of the inquiry, Sangita said we must “examine what lessons can be learnt from the government’s response to the pandemic and how we can respond better to another emergency”.

Detailing the personal losses and heartache the public suffered from the pandemic, Sangita stated: “Families deserve answers from the public inquiry ”.

She aired her frustration as the news broke that Boris Johnson bypassed the government’s attempt to withhold his unredacted WhatsApp messages, handing them over directly to the Covid inquiry.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Caller: ‘Rishi Sunak’s chosen to drink the poisoned chalice, to protect his party and his interests'

Acknowledging her compliance to lockdown rules and trust in the government, Sangita said: “Those rules presented the greatest peacetime mass deprivation of our freedoms and we did it because we trusted our leaders.

“I was a great advocate for it, I chose to comply and publicly encourage people to stick to lockdown rules.

“I wanted to ensure that everybody not just me was safe”.

Sangita highlighted her personal loss during the pandemic and called for a “transparent and fair” inquiry to provide justice.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

“I think the government has completely misunderstood the process” she continued, adding it's "not the government’s decision regarding what information they provide".

Concluding, Sangita demanded: “We just need to get cracking with this inquiry!”

Boris Johnson’s decision to hand over required information will undermine the Cabinet Office’s attempt to withhold unredacted WhatsApps after it took the unprecedented decision to launch the legal action.

READ MORE: 'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal