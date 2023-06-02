Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers

2 June 2023, 14:19 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 14:44

Boris Johnson who has said in a letter to the chairwoman of the Covid-19 Inquiry that he is willing to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages, including material from a previous phone discarded due to security reasons
Boris Johnson who has said in a letter to the chairwoman of the Covid-19 Inquiry that he is willing to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages, including material from a previous phone discarded due to security reasons. Picture: Alamy

By Anna Fox

Frustrated by the government's lacklustre response to the Covid inquiry, Sangita calls for "transparency and fairness" to provide justice to the public.

“I think the issue centres around the word public” began Sangita Myska, stating the Covid inquiry is “working on your behalf, paid for by you, the taxpayer”.

Outlining the aims of the inquiry, Sangita said we must “examine what lessons can be learnt from the government’s response to the pandemic and how we can respond better to another emergency”.

Detailing the personal losses and heartache the public suffered from the pandemic, Sangita stated: “Families deserve answers from the public inquiry ”.

She aired her frustration as the news broke that Boris Johnson bypassed the government’s attempt to withhold his unredacted WhatsApp messages, handing them over directly to the Covid inquiry.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Caller: ‘Rishi Sunak’s chosen to drink the poisoned chalice, to protect his party and his interests'

Acknowledging her compliance to lockdown rules and trust in the government, Sangita said: “Those rules presented the greatest peacetime mass deprivation of our freedoms and we did it because we trusted our leaders.

“I was a great advocate for it, I chose to comply and publicly encourage people to stick to lockdown rules.

“I wanted to ensure that everybody not just me was safe”.

Sangita highlighted her personal loss during the pandemic and called for a “transparent and fair” inquiry to provide justice.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

“I think the government has completely misunderstood the process” she continued, adding it's "not the government’s decision regarding what information they provide".

Concluding, Sangita demanded: “We just need to get cracking with this inquiry!”

Boris Johnson’s decision to hand over required information will undermine the Cabinet Office’s attempt to withhold unredacted WhatsApps after it took the unprecedented decision to launch the legal action.

READ MORE: 'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal

Latest News

See more Latest News

A new blood test may be able to detect cancer in patients with suspected symptoms.

New 'simplified' blood tests could detect early signs of cancer in bid to aid GPs and cut waiting list backlogs
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone which the AI was operating

AI drone 'kills' operator in Air Force test which US military denies happened

Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum term of six years

Teenager jailed over ISIS plot to murder soldiers or police officers on UK streets

A Comprehensive Guide to Utilizing ChatGPT Effectively

How to use ChatGPT: A comprehensive guide to using ChatGPT's AI bot effectively with eight top tips
Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from ravine in search for Mexico's missing

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from remote ravine in search for Mexico's missing persons
Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview
Boris Johnson said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp" messages

Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

Bournemouth beach erupted into chaos on Thursday afternoon

Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile