Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

2 June 2023, 10:42 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 10:55

Boris Johnson said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp" messages
Boris Johnson said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp" messages. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has said he will share with the Covid inquiry all the unredacted WhatsApps he provided to the Cabinet Office, as well as material from his old mobile phone.

In a letter to chairwoman Baroness Hallett, he wrote: "I am sending your inquiry all unredacted WhatsApps I provided to the Cabinet Office.

"I would like to do the same with any material that may be on an old phone which I have been previously been told I can no longer access safely.

"In view of the urgency of your request I believe we need to test this advice, which came from the security services.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Boris Johnson's letter to Covid-19 inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett
Boris Johnson's letter to Covid-19 inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett. Picture: Boris Johnson

"I have asked the Cabinet Office for assistance in turning it on securely so that I can search it for all relevant material.

"I propose to pass all such material directly to you."

The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for supporting the PM and the Cabinet, has so far refused to hand over some of the documents, arguing that is has no duty to share "unambiguously irrelevant" material.

Baroness Hallett has demanded that the government hand them over without any amendments.

Mr Johnson's letter to Baroness Hallett continues: "The Government yesterday decided to take legal action.

As the Covid inquiry row continues, Nick Ferrari questions the depth of his listener's concerns

"It was not my decision to do so.

"While I understand the Government's position, I am not willing to let my material become a test case for others when I am perfectly content for the inquiry to see it.

"I am therefore providing the material directly to your inquiry today in unredacted form."

Mr Johnson said he would ask for his unredacted notebooks back from the Cabinet Office and share them with the Covid inquiry if the Government refuses to do so.

He wrote to the inquiry's chairwoman: "I no longer have physical access to my notebooks because they were removed from my office by the Cabinet Office.

"I have asked that the Cabinet Office pass these to you.

"If the Government chooses not to do so, I will ask for these to be returned to my office so that I can provide them to you directly."

The messages on the locked device refer to discussions from before May 2021 and are likely to relate to conversations about the three coronavirus lockdowns ordered in 2020.

It comes as ministers prepare for a high-profile legal battle with the inquiry as the Government seeks to challenge the request for Mr Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to be submitted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A visitor looks at a display featuring decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia

Australian decorated hero quits corporate job after Afghan war crime revelations

Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview
People make their way in strong rain in Kochi, southern Japan

Tropical Storm Mawar threatens floods and mudslides in some regions of Japan

Bournemouth beach erupted into chaos on Thursday afternoon

Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned

Elon Musk: Twitter owner regains title of world's richest person

Elon Musk: Twitter owner regains title of world's richest person

Anthony Taylor was ambushed by furious Roma supporters at the airport in Budapest

English referee Anthony Taylor and his family ambushed by a mob of angry Roma fans at Budapest airport

Police inspect a building damaged by a Russian night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday

Kyiv air defences thwart sixth Russia attack in six days against Ukraine capital

Andy Coulson gave his LBC Views

Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages cast a shadow on the upcoming Covid Inquiry: A prelude to Conservative chaos?

A peregrine falcon looks down from a ledge at 100 S Wacker Drive in the Loop in Chicago

Peregrine falcons dive-bomb Chicago pedestrians to protect chicks

Facebook is displayed on a laptop

Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram and Facebook for some Canadians

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 53 more branches

Lloyds to close 53 more branches in latest blow for UK high streets - see the full list

Religious leaders and politicians have questioned the O2’s decision to platform controversial Pink Floyd Co-founder Roger Waters.

Pressure builds on O2 arena to rethink decision to allow Roger Waters to perform at the venue next week

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Biden says he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event

A mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Aptos, California

Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

Phillip Schofield has given his side of things on the Queuegate scandal at the Queen's lying in state

'I knew it was a bad thing to do': Phillip Schofield speaks in full about Queuegate scandal

People protest in Oxford where Professor Kathleen Stock, who quit her job as a lecturer at the University of Sussex after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, spoke at the 200-year-old debating society, the Oxford Union

Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Dorset Belle has been impounded by police

Restored pleasure boat at the centre of criminal investigation after death of two teenagers on Bournemouth beach
Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce were murdered in 1987

'Why do they look... dead?': Horrifying moment police find images of ‘morgue monster’ defiling corpses
Phillip Schofield says he has been struggling with suicidal thoughts

'Do you want me to die? Because that's where I am': Phillip Schofield says he has 'lost everything' after affair
Joe Biden will now sign off on the deal

US Congress approves deal to lift country's borrowing limit - days before economy is due to default on its debt
Debt Limit

US Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal

A further eight shops will be launching across the country throughout the summer.

Toys R Us to return to high street with nine new stores opening across the UK in the coming weeks - full list of locations
Phillip Schofield has said he is "utterly broken and ashamed" following the scandal over his affair with a younger male colleague, but denies grooming him.

Phillip Schofield says he is 'utterly broken and ashamed' but insists he did not groom younger colleague
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have said.

Man arrested following Bournemouth sea tragedy released under investigation, police say

Biden Fall

Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates

Greece Oldest Site

Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back 250,000 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

Cross Question 31/05

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 31/05 | Watch Again

Stella Creasy

Labour MP calls for a Government of ‘deal makers’ not ‘deal breakers’ to navigate Britain post-Brexit
Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies
James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit