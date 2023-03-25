‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

25 March 2023, 16:41 | Updated: 25 March 2023, 16:44

By Ellen Morgan

This caller thinks refugees who come to Britain receive different treatment – depending on their skin colour.

In a discussion about whether the UK has created a “two-tier” system of compassion for those seeking asylum, Hassan in Cambridge told Sangita Myska that he thought white refugees “arrived without a visa” were straight away able to “start working,” and finding accommodation in Britain was easier because “people who put them up are given subsidies.”

In contrast, he said, refugees from countries like Iraq are often forced to arrive in small boats, because the “legal means” are limited or too slow. He explained to Sangita that someone who is a “pro-democracy activist” somewhere like Afghanistan “fearing for his life” doesn’t have the time to wait for legal routes out of the country.

READ MORE: Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

“We treat them very differently,” he emphasised. “The media treats them very differently.”

Hassan went on to compare the “leeway” that the British public have granted refugees from Ukraine, and lamented that they were often “not willing” to make the same assumptions about people who come to the UK from Iraq or Afghanistan.

He took issue with asking why those arriving in small boats don’t stay in France, which is a “safe country.”

“If we made a similar argument about all Ukrainian refugees staying in Poland, that would be stupid,” he said.

READ MORE: 'It looks not unlike a warzone:' James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

Hassan mentioned the Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who said she was confident that Ukrainian refugees will go back to their country once the war with Russia is over. He used this as an example of the assumption that the UK makes about white refugees.

Sangita interjected to say it was “uncomfortable” to “assume” that Ukrainian refugees will want to return to their country, saying she thought those who have “fled the war” and have built their lives here “with the good grace of government” should be welcome to stay.

“I have no problem with them spending the rest of their lives here,” she added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protester is in a critical condition and 16 officers have been injured as police clash with thousands of people opposing plans for a new water reservoir in France.

Demonstrator critical and 16 police officers injured as French police clash with reservoir protestors
Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay £780,000 in damages for making racist and homophobic comments about Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Three-time F1 champ Nelson Piquet fined £780k for racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton
A woman from Poland claiming to be Madeline McCann is to appear on popular US TV show Dr Phil as she awaits DNA results.

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann to appear on hit US TV show Dr Phil as she awaits DNA test results
Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot

Police investigate claims Alison Hammond was 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds' in blackmail plot
Julia Wendell (L) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset)

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says she suffered emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland due to death threats
The storm tore through several US southern state, including Texas, Mississippi and Alabama

At least 23 dead after tornado tears through Mississippi during 'supercell' storms

The Home Office said there has been a "significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country"

Migrants to be moved out of hotels and into former student halls, military bases and disused ferries
Liz Truss was prime minister for 49 days, but has the right to nominate people for peerages

Liz Truss 'nominates four close supporters for peerages' as part of resignation honours from 49-day stint as PM
Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

The pallbearers were named as recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO)

Eight pallbearers who carried late Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral recognised in special honours list

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile