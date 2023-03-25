Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

25 March 2023, 14:28

By Grace Parsons

A former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed", after he was forced to leave his dying father's bedside for an inspection.

In light of the death of a headteacher, who took her own life after she was informed that her school was being downgraded from outstanding to inadequate, Peter in York, revealed to Matt Frei that he was forced to leave his father's deathbed for an inspection.

Peter told Matt: "I was asked to go and be the head of another school, which was a failing school, so I said 'okay, I'll do that as well.'

"Unfortunately my dad was diagnosed with leukemia, really short notice and he was rushed into hospital. I was in hospital with my father, Ofsted phoned the school - and the school asked if the inspection could be deferred."

The former headteacher revealed that Ofsted said there was "no chance" of a deferral and that the school should "be able to run" regardless of whether the head was there or not.

READ MORE: Ofsted chief insists stopping inspections not in children's best interests following backlash over headteacher's death

Peter revealed: "The Ofsted inspection went ahead, with me having to come back from the hospital and leaving my father's deathbed. Sadly, he died a few days later.

"The consequence of that is that I've chosen to leave headship. For me, I have no problem with accountability and no problem with the notion of inspection... But really it's the inhumanity of the inspection and there is a point that a school should be able to run without a head.

"But as anybody knows, when you get an inspection you need the senior leader to be there front and centre."

Peter said:"That last week or so of being at my father's bedside is tainted by the inflexibility and inhumanity of the way that this inspection works.

"The only saving grace was that the inspectors themselves were incredibly apologetic and also very empathetic but even so it was two days that I had to be away from my father's bedside.

"It's not right, it's not fair, it's inhumane, and it needs reform."

READ MORE: Ofsted mutiny spreads as inspectors turn up with police and another school removes rating and logo from its websit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot

Police investigate claims Alison Hammond was 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds' in blackmail plot
Julia Wendell (L) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset)

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says she suffered emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland due to death threats
The storm tore through several US southern state, including Texas, Mississippi and Alabama

At least 23 dead after tornado tears through Mississippi during 'supercell' storms

The Home Office said there has been a "significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country"

Migrants to be moved out of hotels and into former student halls, military bases and disused ferries
Liz Truss was prime minister for 49 days, but has the right to nominate people for peerages

Liz Truss 'nominates four close supporters for peerages' as part of resignation honours from 49-day stint as PM
Rohan Shand

Two teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old stabbed to death in Northampton

It comes as serious unrest continues to spread across France

President Macron seen taking off luxury watch as he defends pension reforms amid violent protests
Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow said she initially feared someone had sexually assaulted her during ski collision

'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault
The pallbearers were named as recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO)

Eight pallbearers who carried late Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral recognised in special honours list
Charles is planning to slim down the monarchy

'It's just the start': Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage eviction is 'tip of the iceberg' of slimmed-down monarchy

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile