'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie

2 June 2023, 15:26

Protesters on Gylly Beach join thousands across the country in a paddle-out-protest against sewage pollution through a Surfers Against Sewage campaign.
Protesters on Gylly Beach join thousands across the country in a paddle-out-protest against sewage pollution through a Surfers Against Sewage campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Anna Fox

Water companies' decision to reap money back for sewage spills through increasing bills, is "scandalous" says Sangita Myska.

Caller Herbie told Sangita, “I think it’s time for the water companies to lose their license to trade,” adding “They’re laughing all the way to the bank at our expense”.

Their conversation arose as water companies made a £10bn investment to stop sewage spills, which will be paid for by customers through "modest increases to their bills".

Demanding “Enough is enough”, Herbie disagreed with the proposal that customers pay for the sewage spills, saying: “Why should we always pay for it?”

Concurring with Herbie's viewpoint, Sangita labelled the behaviour as “scandalous”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Iain Dale outraged by £10bn water sewage plan

Herbie informed Sangita of a “theory” he’s followed his whole life, saying: “When I make a mistake, I pay.

“When the banks make a mistake, I pay.

“When a government makes a mistake, I pay.

“When do we stop paying for all these people's mistakes, that they keep on digging up and putting on top of us?”

READ MORE: Water firms say sorry for sewage and unveil biggest modernisation of sewers 'since Victorian era'

Concluding, Herbie stated: “These people should go to jail, they’ve had the money, they’ve taken us for fools, and I think the fools are no longer going to take it”.

There has been public outrage over the multi-million-pound bonuses and dividends paid to water company bosses, despite the vast levels of sewage pumped into UK rivers.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

Critics have questioned why water firms aren’t fronting the money to fix the problems themselves, with musician and clean river campaigner Feargal Sharkey saying the announcement is "nothing to celebrate whatsoever".

Latest News

See more Latest News

People protest in Oxford where Professor Kathleen Stock, who quit her job as a lecturer at the University of Sussex after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, spoke at the 200-year-old debating society, the Oxford Union

Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

A new blood test may be able to detect cancer in patients with suspected symptoms.

New 'simplified' blood tests could detect early signs of cancer in bid to aid GPs and cut waiting list backlogs
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone which the AI was operating

AI drone 'kills' operator in Air Force test which US military denies happened

Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum term of six years

Teenager jailed over ISIS plot to murder soldiers or police officers on UK streets

A Comprehensive Guide to Utilizing ChatGPT Effectively

How to use ChatGPT: A comprehensive guide to using ChatGPT's AI bot effectively with eight top tips
Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from ravine in search for Mexico's missing

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from remote ravine in search for Mexico's missing persons
Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview
Boris Johnson said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp" messages

Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile