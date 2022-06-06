Exclusive

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

By Seán Hickey

The Labour leader declares he will counter Boris Johnson's Brexit 'chaos and division' by negotiating the best deal for the British people.

Nick Ferrari was joined by Sir Keir Starmer for this month's edition of Call Keir, where the Labour leader declared that Conservative MPs should "show some leadership" and vote Boris Johnson out of office.

Sir Keir spoke to Geraldine in Waltham Forest, who quizzed him on Brexit.

"When are you going to address the dreadful Brexit deal Boris Johnson got?" She asked, insisting that "his deal is abysmal."

The Labour leader stated early on that the UK must not rejoin the EU. "There's no question of going back. We've left."

His comments come in the wake of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood's comments over the Jubilee weekend that the UK should consider rejoining the Single Market to soften the blow of the cost of living crisis.

"What I want to do and what we would do if we were in government is make Brexit work which is, make sure we've got a better deal that works."

Sir Keir went on to state that "so many businesses are struggling with the extra bureaucracy" that has come with Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

"Whichever way you voted, you're entitled to a government which recognises the scale of the change" he argued, suggesting the Tories haven't acknowledged the problems Brexit has caused so far.

"This, I'm afraid is a trademark of the government – chaos and division instead of a plan for the country."