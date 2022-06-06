Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Keir Starmer has confirmed he won't seek re-election as Labour leader if he stands down over the beergate scandal.

The Labour leader had already vowed to step down if fined by Durham police over the contentious meeting, which took place on April 30 last year during local election campaigning.

Sir Keir was photographed drinking a beer with Labour staffers, and has confirmed curry was also consumed.

Durham police are investigating, and the Labour has been issued with a questionnaire into the incident.

However, he insists this was simply a break for food during work and no coronavirus lockdown rules were broken.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari whether he could stand again for the Labour leadership, if he resigns after being fined, Sir Keir replied: "No.

"If I'm found to have broken the law, I don't believe I have, but if I'm wrong about that I will stand down - that is a matter of principle."

He added: 'It's very important for everybody to know that not all politicians are the same.

"I'm different and if that fixed penalty notice is issued I will do the right thing and step down from my post."

Asked who was at the controversial meeting Sir Keir said: "I was travelling with my usual team.

"I've got a camera person, I've got a videographer, I've got a policy advisor, a Comms advisor, someone from the leaders office and me - that makes six.

"I've then got two protection officers - police officers - travelling with me.

"At the office there was obviously Angela Rayner and someone from her team, Mary Foy and some of her staff."

Boris Johnson has already been fined £50 over a lockdown busting birthday celebration at 10 Downing Street.

A vote of confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership will take place later today, after more than 15% of Tory MPs submitted letters of protect to 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady.