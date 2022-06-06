Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

6 June 2022, 09:49

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal
Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Keir Starmer has confirmed he won't seek re-election as Labour leader if he stands down over the beergate scandal.

The Labour leader had already vowed to step down if fined by Durham police over the contentious meeting, which took place on April 30 last year during local election campaigning.

Sir Keir was photographed drinking a beer with Labour staffers, and has confirmed curry was also consumed.

Durham police are investigating, and the Labour has been issued with a questionnaire into the incident.

However, he insists this was simply a break for food during work and no coronavirus lockdown rules were broken.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari whether he could stand again for the Labour leadership, if he resigns after being fined, Sir Keir replied: "No.

"If I'm found to have broken the law, I don't believe I have, but if I'm wrong about that I will stand down - that is a matter of principle."

READ MORE: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate'

He added: 'It's very important for everybody to know that not all politicians are the same.

"I'm different and if that fixed penalty notice is issued I will do the right thing and step down from my post."

Asked who was at the controversial meeting Sir Keir said: "I was travelling with my usual team.

"I've got a camera person, I've got a videographer, I've got a policy advisor, a Comms advisor, someone from the leaders office and me - that makes six.

"I've then got two protection officers - police officers - travelling with me.

"At the office there was obviously Angela Rayner and someone from her team, Mary Foy and some of her staff."

Boris Johnson has already been fined £50 over a lockdown busting birthday celebration at 10 Downing Street.

A vote of confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership will take place later today, after more than 15% of Tory MPs submitted letters of protect to 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion sensationally quits over partygate 'resigning matter'

Boris's anti-sleeze chief quits over partygate ahead of confidence vote

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces

Exclusive
Sir Keir said this is the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson

'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Starmer ahead of confidence vote tonight

Tube strike

Transport chaos reported across London as capital hit by tube strike

Exclusive
Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work

Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work until after football season

Boris Johnson is facing a no confidence vote, with Jeremy Hunt calling for "change"

Boris battles for Downing St as Jeremy Hunt says he will vote against beleaguered PM

Some 70 companies in the UK are participating in the pilot

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot

Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US

Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Strike action is set to cause problems on the London Underground on Monday.

Travellers urged to avoid London Underground as Tube strikes set to cause commuter chaos

Len Goodman has received a backlash for his comments.

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

Louis enjoyed his time at the pageant.

Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

The Queen has thanked the nation after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

The Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

The Queen appeared in Hologram form on the side of her Gold Stage Coach

Queen appears as a hologram in spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant

Street parties are being held across the UK

Jubilant Brits gather for street parties across UK to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Mercedes has issued an immediate recall for nearly a million cars

Mercedes issues immediate global recall for one million cars with faulty brakes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq
Google and YouTube signs

Australian court orders Google to pay £411,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jacob Hoggard, frontman for the Canadian band Hedley

Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

A missile is fired during a joint training between US and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea

US and South Korea fire missiles into sea, matching North Korea’s launches
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with families awarded Orders of Parental Glory via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv
Alec John Such

Former Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70
Nigeria Church Attack

Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

France D-Day Anniversary

Second World War veterans honoured on eve of D-Day anniversary
Cambodia Elections

Ruling party on course for Cambodian local elections victory, indications show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians
Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London