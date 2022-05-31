Breaking News

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate' scandal

31 May 2022, 18:53

Labour confirmed questionnaires had been sent out
Labour confirmed questionnaires had been sent out. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have received police questionnaires over the 'Beergate' scandal.

Durham police are investigating whether the Labour leader and his deputy leader broke coronavirus rules last April.

It comes after images emerged of Sir Keir drinking and eating a curry with colleagues while campaigning for the Hartlepool by election.

Ms Rayner was also at the event - dubbed 'Beergate' in the wake of the Downing Street 'Partygate' investigation into lockdown breaches.

At the time of the Durham gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules - which included a ban on indoor mixing between households - remained in place.

However, Labour has maintained that no rules were broken during the reported incident.

They said after a day campaigning and an evening at work in the office, they shared a drink and takeaway.

At the time, the rules stated indoor gatherings were allowed for "work purposes" and that food could be consumed together if "reasonably necessary for work".

Starmer has claimed if they did not get a takeaway, no one would be eating that night as restaurants were closed and the hotel they were staying in wasn't serving food.

Earlier this month, Durham Constabulary announced they had reversed an earlier decision that no offence had been committed, after receiving "significant new information".

Both Sir Keir and Ms Rayner have said they will resign if they receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN) following the investigation.

Sir Keir said he has put "everything on the line" by promising to resign if he is penalised by police for 'Beergate'.

He said the so-called "Beergate" saga was a "completely different situation" to the Downing Street events, saying there had been "industrial-scale rule breaking" there and that was why he told Boris Johnson to resign after he was being investigated.

On Tuesday, a Labour Party spokesperson said: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have received questionnaires from Durham Constabulary."

Labour has sought to contrast Sir Keir's actions with those of Boris Johnson, who has refused to quit after being fined by the Met Police over a gathering in No 10 in June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday.

Labour sources are confident they can prove the Durham event was work-related.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those who received fines over lockdown breaches in No10.

The Metropolitan Police announced last week that Operation Hillman has resulted in 126 fixed penalty notices (FPN) being dished out to those who were found to have broken the rules.

A total of 53 men and 73 women received fines, with the Met saying 28 received between two and five FPNs.

This story is being updated

Boris Johnson has claimed his partygate fine "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law".

Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions PM's Partygate fine
Bradford beats Southampton and County Durham to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the first flight to Rwanda will leave the UK on June 14.

First group of migrants to be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Home Office says

The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Prince Andrew is 'making amends' after sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Royal superfans camp out 48-hours before Jubilee celebrations to begin in London.

Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Sperm donor named after fathering 15 children without mentioning genetic condition

Sperm donor fathered 15 children without mentioning rare genetic condition

Mr Zahawi was accosted by protesters, including Joel Cooper (top right) the son of Labour politicians Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls.

Trans activist son of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper heckles Zahawi off uni campus

Only one UK police force hitting key 999 10-second response target

Only one UK police force hits key 999 ten-second response target

Boris Johnson and John Stevenson

Tory troubles for Boris: MP becomes number 28 to publicly call for him to resign

Chaos at Britain's airports.

Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term

Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Capitol Riot Investigation Peter Navarro

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in Capitol riot probe
Tropical Weather Hurricane Agatha

Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico
Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny says he faces new criminal charges in Russia

Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 34
The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

Nepal Plane Crash

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

