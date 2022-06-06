Rebel Tories mock Boris as 'Conservative Corbyn' as they close in on confidence vote

Boris Johnson has been dubbed the "Conservative Corbyn". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is readying himself or a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Tory party after being dubbed the "Conservative Corbyn".

Rebels within his party who have turned on the Prime Minister believe they have reached the 54 letters required to call a vote.

They spent the jubilee bank holiday sending around a memo of 13 reasons to boot him out.

It said the only way the Conservatives will win another general election will be without Mr Johnson as Prime Minister.

"The damage done to trust in Boris Johnson is such that popular policies are falling flat with the public (e.g. cost of living measures)," the Times quoted the memo as saying.

"A pollster has dubbed him the 'Conservative Corbyn' because of this."

Another reason given was the booing directed at Mr Johnson when he arrived at Friday's thanksgiving service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

"A Conservative prime minister being booed by people who turned up to witness people arriving for a service in honour of the Queen is pretty dire," an unnamed Tory MP said.

"When you've lost the royalists, and a lot of them will be former service personnel, that's our core vote."

He was jeered as he arrived at the church for Friday's service with wife Carrie, and smiled through the boos as the two climbed the steps.

Watch: Astonishing moment Boris Johnson gets booed at Queen's thanksgiving service

Mr Johnson was reportedly also booed at an East London restaurant where his son Theo worked, dismissively holding his hand out as he left.

The letters are due to be counted up by Sir Graham Brady, who heads up the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

If he has reached the required 54 he will tell the Prime Minister and then publicly announce a vote, with Wednesday seen as the most likely day for one.

While fewer than 54 Tory MPs have publicly stated they have submitted letters of no confidence, it is thought some have put them in but not announced it.

Rebel Conservatives do not believe they have enough colleagues onside to secure the 180 votes needed to kick Mr Johnson out.

The Prime Minister would be immune from another confidence vote for a year if he survived, which he is thought to be confident of achieving.

"He's got as much clue as anyone else. He's just wanting to get on with things. If it comes, it comes," one of his allies said.