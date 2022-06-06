Rebel Tories mock Boris as 'Conservative Corbyn' as they close in on confidence vote

Boris Johnson has been dubbed the "Conservative Corbyn"
By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is readying himself or a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Tory party after being dubbed the "Conservative Corbyn".

Rebels within his party who have turned on the Prime Minister believe they have reached the 54 letters required to call a vote.

They spent the jubilee bank holiday sending around a memo of 13 reasons to boot him out.

It said the only way the Conservatives will win another general election will be without Mr Johnson as Prime Minister.

"The damage done to trust in Boris Johnson is such that popular policies are falling flat with the public (e.g. cost of living measures)," the Times quoted the memo as saying.

"A pollster has dubbed him the 'Conservative Corbyn' because of this."

Another reason given was the booing directed at Mr Johnson when he arrived at Friday's thanksgiving service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

"A Conservative prime minister being booed by people who turned up to witness people arriving for a service in honour of the Queen is pretty dire," an unnamed Tory MP said.

"When you've lost the royalists, and a lot of them will be former service personnel, that's our core vote."

He was jeered as he arrived at the church for Friday's service with wife Carrie, and smiled through the boos as the two climbed the steps.

Watch: Astonishing moment Boris Johnson gets booed at Queen's thanksgiving service

Mr Johnson was reportedly also booed at an East London restaurant where his son Theo worked, dismissively holding his hand out as he left.

The letters are due to be counted up by Sir Graham Brady, who heads up the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

If he has reached the required 54 he will tell the Prime Minister and then publicly announce a vote, with Wednesday seen as the most likely day for one.

Read more: 'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

While fewer than 54 Tory MPs have publicly stated they have submitted letters of no confidence, it is thought some have put them in but not announced it.

Rebel Conservatives do not believe they have enough colleagues onside to secure the 180 votes needed to kick Mr Johnson out.

The Prime Minister would be immune from another confidence vote for a year if he survived, which he is thought to be confident of achieving.

"He's got as much clue as anyone else. He's just wanting to get on with things. If it comes, it comes," one of his allies said.

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot

Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Strike action is set to cause problems on the London Underground on Monday.

Travellers urged to avoid London Underground as Tube strikes set to cause commuter chaos

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

Louis enjoyed his time at the pageant.

Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

Queen appears as a hologram in spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant

Queen appears as a hologram in spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant

Street parties are being held across the UK

Jubilant Brits gather for street parties across UK to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Mercedes issues immediate global recall for one million cars with faulty brakes

Mercedes issues immediate global recall for one million cars with faulty brakes

Charlotte, Louis and George bake cakes as UK prepares for day of street parties

Charlotte, Louis and George bake cakes as UK prepares for day of street parties

Girl, 14, amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

Girl, 14, amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

'Screwdriver-wielding' man dies in hospital after being tasered and jumping in river

'Screwdriver-wielding' man dies in hospital after being tasered and jumping in river

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Charles thanked his mother on behalf of the nation.

'Your Majesty, Mummy': Charles thanks the Queen in emotional Platinum Jubilee tribute

Sam Fender has been criticised for his apology.

Sam Fender slammed for caving to 'woke mob' after apologising for Johnny Depp 'hero' selfie

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv
Alec John Such

Former Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70
Nigeria Church Attack

Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

France D-Day Anniversary

Second World War veterans honoured on eve of D-Day anniversary
Cambodia Elections

Ruling party on course for Cambodian local elections victory, indications show
Severe Weather Miami

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Atlantic

Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Bangladesh Fire

At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot blaze

Iran Building Collapse

Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

Greece Wildfire

Greek firefighters battle wildfires near Athens for second day

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians
Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

