'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty says she would've been "sorely tempted" to join in the booing of Boris Johnson as he arrived at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service, as she compared it to previous times politicians have been booed.

Boris Johnson was greeted with boos and jeers as he arrived at St Paul's cathedral by car and walked up the steps smiling with wife Carrie.

The Queen herself did not attend after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's events following previous mobility issues.

Shelagh Fogarty compared the booing to other times that politicians have been unwelcome at events, playing clips of the slow-clapping of Tony Blair at the Women's Institute as he gave a talk in 2000, and of the booing of former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne at the paralympics in 2012.

"I have never booed anyone in my life, but just being honest with you, I think I would've been tempted this morning," Shelagh said.

"We've spoken many times about Boris Johnson's behaviour over partygate, his response to what happened, the verbal contortions around what did and didn't happen, what his intention was, what he knew about, what he didn't know about.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that Boris Johnson doesn't respect you... he says that he does, but I think there's enough evidence now to say that he doesn't.

"And I suspect that's what those boos were about."