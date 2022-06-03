'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

3 June 2022, 15:13 | Updated: 3 June 2022, 15:15

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty says she would've been "sorely tempted" to join in the booing of Boris Johnson as he arrived at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service, as she compared it to previous times politicians have been booed.

Boris Johnson was greeted with boos and jeers as he arrived at St Paul's cathedral by car and walked up the steps smiling with wife Carrie.

The Queen herself did not attend after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's events following previous mobility issues.

Shelagh Fogarty compared the booing to other times that politicians have been unwelcome at events, playing clips of the slow-clapping of Tony Blair at the Women's Institute as he gave a talk in 2000, and of the booing of former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne at the paralympics in 2012.

"I have never booed anyone in my life, but just being honest with you, I think I would've been tempted this morning," Shelagh said.

"We've spoken many times about Boris Johnson's behaviour over partygate, his response to what happened, the verbal contortions around what did and didn't happen, what his intention was, what he knew about, what he didn't know about.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that Boris Johnson doesn't respect you... he says that he does, but I think there's enough evidence now to say that he doesn't.

"And I suspect that's what those boos were about."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening
'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner
Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise

Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise
The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms
Boris Johnson was booed at St Paul's

Watch: Astonishing moment Boris Johnson gets booed at Queen's thanksgiving service
Passengers took matters into their own hands at the baggage carousel

Armed airport police deploy as angry passengers go behind baggage carousel to get luggage
The brothers were sat apart at the service

Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's
Daniel Marquez, 10, who has been locked up for three weeks for 'joking' texts featuring guns

Boy, 10, locked up in America for sending 'joking' texts featuring gun pictures
Tobias Ellwood was rounded on by Tory colleagues

Tories blast Conservative as he says 'rejoin European single market over cost of living'