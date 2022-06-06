Boris's anti-sleeze chief quits over partygate ahead of confidence vote

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion sensationally quits over partygate 'resigning matter'. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Tory MP John Penrose has resigned as Boris Johnson's Anti-Corruption Champion and urged the Prime Minister to quit, accusing him of having broken the Ministerial Code over the partygate scandal.

In a letter to Mr Johnson he said: "The only fair conclusion to draw from the Sue Gray report is that you have breached a fundamental principle of the Ministerial Code - a clear resigning matter.

"As a result, I’m afraid it wouldn’t be honourable or right for me to remain as your anti-corruption champion after reaching this conclusion, nor for you to remain as Prime Minister either.

"I hope you will stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor."

Speaking to Sky News he added it is now the "beginning of the end" for Mr Johnson's leadership.

The Prime Minister faces a confidence vote later today after over 15 percent of Tory MPs submitted letters saying they no longer support his leadership.