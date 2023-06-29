Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

29 June 2023, 10:09

Peter Hitchens believes 'beyond doubt' that doctors and nurses should 'never' strike

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Author and commentator Peter Hitchens felt that if pay is the most important thing to people who have chosen to enter a profession of "mercy", then they should never have become doctors or nurses in the first place.

He told Ali Miraj and the Cross Question panel: "Beyond doubt, doctors should never strike and nor should nurses. There isn't any conceivable argument - "

"Do you think they should be banned from striking?" Ali cut in.

"No", his guest replied. "I think if they will insist on striking then they should be banned from striking, but people should be free to take the decision."

READ MORE: 'Unchartered territory for NHS': July set for seven days of strikes from senior and junior doctors in NHS chaos

Ali then explained that the 35 per cent pay rise that junior doctors desire is "restorative pay", making up for the real terms pay cuts they have experienced since 2008.

"I don't care", Mr Hitchens replied. "If what you're doing is giving mercy to people, you cannot stop giving it, it's too important. If you've chosen that as your chosen profession you cannot withdraw it."

Tory Peer expresses 'deep disappointment' over the junior doctors' demand for a 35% pay rise

READ MORE: Junior doctors to walk out in July for longest-ever NHS industrial action

"What about if you feel you've been taken for a ride?" Ali queried.

"It doesn't matter, I don't care", his guest reiterated. "If pay was the most important thing to them, they shouldn't have been doctors in the first place. If they're going to be doctors, they can't strike."

He continued: "It's simply totally and utterly and indefensibly immoral and I'm amazed that anybody considers it, and if they insist on doing it then I suppose we will have to behave like some awful totalitarian country and eventually ban it, but I really don't see that people should need to be told that it is wrong to strike."

