Senior NHS doctors vote to strike on two days in July

Doctors are set to go on strike. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Senior doctors at hospitals in England are set to walk out on two days in July in a dispute over pay after a vote in favour of strikes.

The NHS consultants could walk out on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, according to doctors' union the British Medical Association. But the union said that no industrial action had been announced yet.

The BMA said that it asked its members to vote on "Christmas Day levels of care".

Union chiefs said in a statement: "This would ensure that emergency care would continue to be provided, but elective or non-emergency work would need to be cancelled.

"It is likely that action would be for one or two days at a time."

Care will still be "safe and effective", the union insisted. Although emergency care will still be provided, elective or non-emergency work will be cancelled.

It comes after junior doctors have already voted to strike on July 13 and July 18.

The junior doctors' announcement was made as a BMA survey showed that they report being offered more opportunities to move abroad in the last four months than ever before.

Just over half of the nearly 2,000 junior doctors surveyed said they have received more job advertisements from recruiters to overseas jobs since strikes were announced.

The government of South Australia even paid for trucks to be sent to junior doctor picket lines carrying job adverts offering improved pay if those doctors emigrated, it was revealed.

Co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors committee Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: "The NHS is one of this country's proudest achievements and it is shameful that we have a Government seemingly content to let it decline to the point of collapse with decades of real-terms pay cuts to doctors driving them away.

"With the 75th birthday of the NHS just days away, neglect of its workforce has left us with 7.4 million people on waiting lists for surgery and procedures, 8,500 unfilled doctors' posts in hospitals, and doctors who can barely walk down the road without a foreign government tempting them to leave an NHS where they are paid £14 per hour for a country which will pay them properly."

Meanwhile nurses' union the Royal College of Nursing said in a ballot had not met the 50% turnout threshold necessary to be able to take further strike action, after several days of walkouts earlier this year.