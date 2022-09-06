Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

6 September 2022, 21:35 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 21:40

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary and Labour MP
  • Paul Scully - Local Government, Communities and Faith Minister, Minister for London and Conservative MP
  • Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Author of the book 'This Is Why I Resist', lawyer and political activist
  • Andrew Gimson - Columnist for ConservativeHome - and author of the new book 'Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall of a Troublemaker at No.10'

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

