Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

25 May 2022, 16:11

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Pete Wishart - SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, who is the party's shadow leader of the house

John Penrose - Conservative MP for Weston-Super-Mare, who serves as the Prime Minister's Anti-Corruption Champion & Chair of the Conservative Policy Forum

Rachael Maskell - Labour MP for York Central

Olivia Utley - Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

News

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

News

Laura Castle was jailed at Preston Crown Court

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

News

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex.

Katie Price faces jail for breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

News

Derrick Evans, aka Mr Motivator, revealed he went through a terrifying robbery ordeal

Mr Motivator reveals he was tied up by armed gang in terrifying robbery ordeal

News

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs after Sue Gray's report came out

'You can't be lawmaker and lawbreaker': Keir tells Boris 'game is up' after Gray report

News

Sue Gray's damning report has been published, featuring new photos of lockdown-breaching events

Sick, fights and wine up the wall: Key points from Sue Gray's damning Partygate report

News

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

News

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate