Cross Question with Ali Miraj 13/11 | Watch Again

13 November 2023, 21:35

Cross Question with Ali Miraj: Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Baroness Pauline Neville-Jones - Conservative peer, who served as a Home Office Minister in David Cameron's government
  • Sir Vince Cable - Former Liberal Democrat leader, who served as Business Secretary in David Cameron's government
  • Polly Toynbee - Columnist for The Guardian
  • Henry Hill - Deputy editor of ConservativeHome

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital and being observed "every four hours"

Jonnie Irwin reveals he is back in hospital and being observed 'every four hours' as he continues cancer battle
I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears
The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK

Storm Debi sparks travel chaos across UK as 80mph winds force British Airways to cancel 50 flights
Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend
'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey

Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton
Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day
David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/11 | Watch Again

Rishi's reshuffle shouldn't have descended into transfer deadline day

Why did the government think it was a good idea to turn the reshuffle into transfer deadline day?