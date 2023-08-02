Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again
2 August 2023, 21:40
Watch again: Cross Question 02/08
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sebastian Payne - Director of the Onward think-tank
- Lord Daniel Moylan - Conservative peer and former deputy chairman of Transport for London
- Zoë Grünewald - Political reporter for the New Statesman
- Danny Shaw - Home affairs, policing and criminal justice commentator
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.