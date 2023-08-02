Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again

2 August 2023, 21:40

Watch again: Cross Question 02/08

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sebastian Payne - Director of the Onward think-tank
  • Lord Daniel Moylan - Conservative peer and former deputy chairman of Transport for London
  • Zoë Grünewald - Political reporter for the New Statesman
  • Danny Shaw - Home affairs, policing and criminal justice commentator

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

