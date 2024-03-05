Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

5 March 2024, 21:42

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again 05/03

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Damian Green - Conservative MP for Ashford - who chairs the One Nation Conservatives caucus.
  • Nadia Whittome - Labour MP for Nottingham East.
  • Nels Abbey - Social commentator - who authored the satirical book 'Think Like a White Man’.
  • Annabel Denham - Deputy comment editor at The Telegraph.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget

Jeremy Hunt plots Budget tax giveaway, sparking election talk, as opposition parties say households still worse off
Michelle Donelan

Science minister Michelle Donelan pays damages to academic after suggesting she had sympathy for Hamas
The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army 'to remove claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour' as part of comeback to royal duties
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight
Here's everything to expect in the Spring Budget.

Everything to expect in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget: From tax cuts to vape duty

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham approves 'devastating' 21% council tax hike and £300 million cuts

Wes Streeting said he thought it was likely a general election would be called in May

'All the indicators point towards a May election', Wes Streeting says, as he accuses Sunak of 'squatting' in No. 10
Paul Gascoigne is homeless and living with his agent

Paul Gascoigne says he is homeless and living in agent's spare room, as he continues to battle alcoholism
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/03 | Watch again

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday

What is Super Tuesday? Everything you need to know as US voters in 16 states choose presidential nominees