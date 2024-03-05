Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again
5 March 2024, 21:42
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Damian Green - Conservative MP for Ashford - who chairs the One Nation Conservatives caucus.
- Nadia Whittome - Labour MP for Nottingham East.
- Nels Abbey - Social commentator - who authored the satirical book 'Think Like a White Man’.
- Annabel Denham - Deputy comment editor at The Telegraph.
