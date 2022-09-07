Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again
7 September 2022, 21:32
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Bim Afolami - Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden
- Diane Abbott - Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington and a former Shadow Home Secretary
- Oscar Reddrop - Former Special Advisor to Boris Johnson at Number 10
- Zoe Williams - Columnist for The Guardian
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.