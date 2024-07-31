Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Simon Marks 31/07 | Watch Again
31 July 2024, 22:40
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Simon Marks was joined by:
- Chris Curtis – Labour MP for Milton Keynes North
- Lord (Daniel) Moylan – Conservative peer and former Deputy Chairman of Transport for London
- Rachel Cunliffe – Associate Political Editor of The New Statesman
- Jo-Anne Nadler – political commentator and author
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.