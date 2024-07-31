Cross Question with Simon Marks 31/07 | Watch Again

31 July 2024, 22:40

Cross Question with Simon Marks 31/07 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • Chris Curtis – Labour MP for Milton Keynes North
  • Lord (Daniel) Moylan – Conservative peer and former Deputy Chairman of Transport for London
  • Rachel Cunliffe – Associate Political Editor of The New Statesman
  • Jo-Anne Nadler – political commentator and author

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Violence is never the answer': Hartlepool MP urges calm as protesters clash with riot police (left) in Hartlepool and London (right) following Southport stabbings

'Violence is never the answer': Hartlepool MP urges calm as protesters clash with riot police following Southport stabbings
Police have clashed with violent protesters outside Downing Street

Flares thrown towards Downing Street as violent mob clashes with police following Southport riot
Fresh CCTV shows a masked man on a Southport street before the knife attack on Monday

CCTV shows masked man stalking streets of Southport hours before attack

Southport suspect was from Christian background LBC understands, after mosque targeted by far-right protestors

Southport suspect was from Christian background LBC understands, after mosque targeted by far-right protestors
General view of Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Female prison guard, 22, who had 'explicit' fling with 'manipulative and dangerous' inmate in cleaning cupboard spared jail
The prestigious nursery cares for 69 children aged four and under, with fees ranging from £589 to £1,893

Woman charged with 25 counts of child cruelty, ABH and attempted GBH at £1,900-a-month nursery
Team GB swimmer Luke Greenbank had his Olympic dreams shattered after he was disqualified from the 200m backstroke

Team GB swimmer has Olympic dreams shattered after disqualification over obscure rule break in 200m backstroke heat
The fire took place on Leeds Road.

Woman, 31, and girl, 8, die in 'suspicious' house fire in Huddersfield, police say

Trouble flares during a protest in Southport, after three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack

Four men arrested after night of 'wanton violence' in Southport, with 53 police officers and three dogs injured
Angela Rayner has condemned the violence which took place in Southport

'Thugs should be dealt with': Rayner says ministers ‘looking at various groups’ after ‘EDL' riot in Southport