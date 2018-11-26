Jacob Rees-Mogg Dismisses People's Vote As "A Losers' Referendum"

26 November 2018, 09:54

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told LBC that a People's Vote on Brexit is really "a losers' referendum".

Nick Ferrari suggested that by voting against Theresa May's withdrawal agreement meant that it became more likely that a second referendum is called to sort out the deadlock.

The leading Brexiteer insisted that wouldn't be the case and that

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on Ring Rees-Mogg, he said: "Most people who want a second referendum just want to overturn the result of the first referendum.

"It's the losers' referendum."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show

Ring Rees-Mogg

Ring Rees-Mogg

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...