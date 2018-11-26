Jacob Rees-Mogg Dismisses People's Vote As "A Losers' Referendum"

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told LBC that a People's Vote on Brexit is really "a losers' referendum".

Nick Ferrari suggested that by voting against Theresa May's withdrawal agreement meant that it became more likely that a second referendum is called to sort out the deadlock.

The leading Brexiteer insisted that wouldn't be the case and that

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on Ring Rees-Mogg, he said: "Most people who want a second referendum just want to overturn the result of the first referendum.

"It's the losers' referendum."

More to follow...