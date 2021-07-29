Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer cheese question

29 July 2021, 13:20

By Tim Dodd

This was the extraordinary moment a Mystery Hour caller made history twice within the same call - answering a question before it had been asked and then answering a question which was asked eight years ago.

Damien in Guildford told James O'Brien: "You asked the question, why is Gibraltar 115% vaccinated?"

"Yes but that was yesterday," James replied.

Damien replied: "But at the beginning of this show you said you were going to put the question on."

James said: "But I didn't though, did I?

"You're answering a question that hasn't been asked. This is a historical moment in the history of radio.

"This is Mystery Hour. Within the parameters of Mystery Hour you are about to make history by answering a question before it's been asked."

Read more: 'I know because I train lorry drivers': Callers clash on layout of mini-roundabouts

Damien proceeded to answer the question: "The reason is, because they have a lot of Spanish workers there, they vaccinate the Spanish as well. So the population includes all the Spanish workers, so it's 115% of the people who live there."

Damien's qualifications were that he's a government statistician, and he was rewarded with a round of applause.

But then Damien made Mystery Hour history for a second time by answering a question which was asked eight years ago:

"In July 2013, you asked everybody in your entire 15 hours of the week what is their favourite cheese, and I was feeling a bit left out."

James replied: "Okay, do you want to tell me now?"

"Yeah, I don't eat cheese - I can't stand the stuff," Damien replied.

James then burst into laughter and demanded another round of applause for his caller, asking "Have you been waiting eight years to do that? Was it worth it?"

Read more: James O'Brien schooled by nine-year-old live on LBC

