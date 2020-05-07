James O'Brien schooled by nine-year-old live on LBC
7 May 2020, 14:10
This is the moment a nine-year-old got the better of James O'Brien live on Mystery Hour.
Charlie called in from Hertfordshire to ask a question - why do some foods grow overground and some grow underground.
James thought about it - how potatoes grow underground, but you can simply pick an apple off a tree.
He then asked Charlie what he thought the answer was.
Charlie paused for a few seconds, then gave James a brilliant response.
It was a moment that LBC listeners really loved.
@LBC @mrjamesob Ooooooooh Charlie is brilliant. Laughing out loud.— Simon Andrew (@SimonAndrewx) May 7, 2020
Brexit fans have been trying to own @mrjamesob for years.— Prism (@Error_Gen_Fail) May 7, 2020
Makes you chuckle that when it finally happened, it was by a child. Burn baby burn!@LBC
I am loving Mystery Hour with @mrjamesob on @LBC - it's put a huge smile on my face. The children asking questions is beautiful and joyful; the highlight of my week so far.— Jona Sewell (@WanderingRev) May 7, 2020
