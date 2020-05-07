James O'Brien schooled by nine-year-old live on LBC

7 May 2020, 14:10

This is the moment a nine-year-old got the better of James O'Brien live on Mystery Hour.

Charlie called in from Hertfordshire to ask a question - why do some foods grow overground and some grow underground.

James thought about it - how potatoes grow underground, but you can simply pick an apple off a tree.

He then asked Charlie what he thought the answer was.

Charlie paused for a few seconds, then gave James a brilliant response.

It was a moment that LBC listeners really loved.

Hear it at the top of the page.

