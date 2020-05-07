James O'Brien schooled by nine-year-old live on LBC

This is the moment a nine-year-old got the better of James O'Brien live on Mystery Hour.

Charlie called in from Hertfordshire to ask a question - why do some foods grow overground and some grow underground.

James thought about it - how potatoes grow underground, but you can simply pick an apple off a tree.

He then asked Charlie what he thought the answer was.

Charlie paused for a few seconds, then gave James a brilliant response.

It was a moment that LBC listeners really loved.

Brexit fans have been trying to own @mrjamesob for years.

Makes you chuckle that when it finally happened, it was by a child. Burn baby burn!@LBC — Prism (@Error_Gen_Fail) May 7, 2020

I am loving Mystery Hour with @mrjamesob on @LBC - it's put a huge smile on my face. The children asking questions is beautiful and joyful; the highlight of my week so far. — Jona Sewell (@WanderingRev) May 7, 2020

Hear it at the top of the page.