Why Do Satellites Not Bump Into Each Other In Space?

12 March 2019, 13:01

Satellite
Satellite. Picture: Getty

Is there a system to stop space collisions?

Mystery Hour Question

Why do satellites not bump into each other in space?

John, Barking

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Gary, Portsmouth

Qualifications: Worked for first commercial satellite operation in the UK

Answer: An intergovernmental organisationcalled IntelSat decides where all satellites are placed. As satellites must be placed in a certain place in the atmosphere in order to reach a certain place on Earth, it also depends on worldwide demand for that atmospheric space.

