Why Do Satellites Not Bump Into Each Other In Space?
12 March 2019, 13:01
Mystery Hour Question
John, Barking
Answer
**Definitive**
Name: Gary, Portsmouth
Qualifications: Worked for first commercial satellite operation in the UK
Answer: An intergovernmental organisationcalled IntelSat decides where all satellites are placed. As satellites must be placed in a certain place in the atmosphere in order to reach a certain place on Earth, it also depends on worldwide demand for that atmospheric space.