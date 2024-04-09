Exact dates April 'snow bomb' to hit UK after torrential rain and Storm Kathleen - before temperatures soar in May

9 April 2024, 23:39

Storm Kathleen could be followed by snow
Storm Kathleen could be followed by snow. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has revealed the exact dates snow is expected to fall in the UK after Storm Kathleen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One person was taken hospital with hypothermia and over 200 others were taken to safety today after a river in West Sussex burst its banks following Storm Kathleen.

Flooding brought traffic and travel disruption to many other parts of southern England, including the Isle of Wight, Hampshire, Bristol and Somerset.

There were two yellow weather warnings are in place on Monday and one for rain on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, using the Met Office's long-range forecast, there could be snow on the way - despite being several weeks into spring.

Storm Kathleen has wreaked havoc across parts of the UK
Storm Kathleen has wreaked havoc across parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

Covering the period from April 14 to 23, the long-range forecast reads: "The weather is likely to remain generally unsettled, at least in the north, with the focus for the most persistent rain and showers across north-western parts of the UK.

"Here, rain could be heavy at times, especially in upland areas, with some snow mainly over high ground.

"This colder, northerly flow will possibly give way to something milder from the Atlantic, but timing on this change is uncertain. Windy spells of weather are also likely, particularly in the north."

Brits could be in for a snowy April
Brits could be in for a snowy April. Picture: Alamy

Sadly, looking ahead even further, the UK is not likely to experience any prolonged, sunny and warm spells until May.

The second half of the forecast, which runs from April 24 to May 8, reads: "High pressure, which is likely to become established to the north of the country, could at times influence the whole country with some widespread interludes of fine, dry and settled weather.

"Temperatures likely to start off rather cool, but overall through the period will likely trending to above average, with warm days, but overnight frosts likely in more settled spells."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Sunak has declared 'enough is enough'

‘Enough is enough’: PM launches crackdown on serial shoplifters ripping off Britain's retailers as new offence created
Danny Murphy used to play for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham

Former Premier League and England midfielder reveals he suffered cocaine addiction after retiring from football
Abortion rights protesters chant during a Pro Choice rally in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Supreme court rules state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter

'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother
The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa
Brussels Old Town, Belgium, March16, 2024 - Lady playing scrable in Dutch at home

Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

Tory MP William Wragg

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal
Lord David Cameron has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel

UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms
UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's deputy tells LBC, amid warning members have 'neglected defence'

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's Deputy General tells LBC, as he warns Russia 'cannot be trusted'
Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James have been jailed

Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit