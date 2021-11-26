I'm A Celebrity axes live broadcast over Storm Arwen fears

The Met Office has issued weather warnings, with ITV bosses scrapping the live elements of I'm A Celebrity, which is being filmed in Wales. Picture: Met Office/Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

I'm A Celebrity bosses have decided to scrap the show's live broadcast on Friday evening following concerns over Storm Arwen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Friday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live, ITV has confirmed.

The cancellation of the live broadcast is part of "precautionary measures" being put in place as strong winds hit parts of the UK.

The popular show is being filmed at Gwrych Castle in north Wales - where "severe weather" has been forecast and a yellow wind warning is in place.

An amber wind warning is in place for most of Wales on Saturday.

Due to the forecast the hit ITV show fronted by Ant and Dec will be recorded in the early evening and broadcast later this evening instead.

The news follows Richard Madeley's precautionary departure, making it the second blow the show has faced in a matter of days.

Read more: Storm Arwen: Red 'danger to life' weather warning issued

Ant and Dec host I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

In a statement, ITV said: "Ant & Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight's show.

"Our celebrities will remain inside the castle, which is secure, and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew."

On Friday, the Met Office issued red weather warnings for winds which could cause "flying debris resulting in danger to life" as Storm Arwen approaches.

The red warning is in place on the east coast of Scotland until Saturday, as the UK braces for Storm Arwen to batter its coasts.

According to the Met Office, winds could cause damage to buildings and homes including blowing off roofs and bringing down power lines.

Roads and bridges are also expected to be closed with widespread travel disruption.

Winds are forecast to reach in excess of 90mph with large waves threatening to dump beach material onto roads, homes and sea fronts.

There are also amber warnings in place for wind, as well as yellow warnings for snow, which could create blizzard conditions.