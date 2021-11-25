Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill on I'm A Celebrity

Richard was taken to hospital 'as a precaution'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after falling ill on the I'm A Celebrity set overnight.

A spokesman for the ITV show says he was taken to hospital as a 'precaution' after being seen by the on-site medical team.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

His medical episode happened a day after he took part in a ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ trial which saw him drenched in rotting fruit, offal and fish guts.

A source told The Sun: "It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.

"It was a real scare for everyone involved."

The programme is taking place in North Wales again this year because of Covid travel restrictions imposed in Australia.