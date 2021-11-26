Breaking News

Storm Arwen: Red 'danger to life' weather warning issued

26 November 2021, 10:57 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 12:18

The weather warnings are in place until Saturday.
The weather warnings are in place until Saturday. Picture: Met Office

By Elizabeth Haigh

The Met Office has issued red weather warnings for winds which could cause "flying debris resulting in danger to life" as Storm Arwen approaches the UK.

The red warning is in place on the east coast of Scotland until Saturday, as the UK braces for Storm Arwen to batter its coasts.

According to the Met Office, winds could cause damage to buildings and homes including blowing off roofs and bringing down power lines.

Roads and bridges are also expected to be closed with widespread travel disruption.

Winds are forecast to reach in excess of 90mph with large waves threatening to dump beach material onto roads, homes and sea fronts.

There are also amber warnings in place for wind, as well as yellow warnings for snow, which could create blizzard conditions.

Strong winds are expected to bring severe disruption to the east coast from Aberdeen to Newcastle this evening.

Snow is forecast in Scotland, parts of northern and central southern England.

Motorists are being warned to expect severe disruption in Scotland as Storm Arwen lands on UK soil, with warnings coming into affect at 3pm this afternoon.

A red warning is the most severe alert given out by the Met Office.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion blockade Amazon depots in Black Friday protests

Graeme Dey, Scottish Minister for Transport, said: "The whole country is going to see blustery conditions, but the Met Office is telling us that eastern parts of Scotland in particular are going to see some difficult weather."

Mr Dey added: "There is the potential for disruption on the roads, especially on bridges, and people should check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland advice. The Traffic Scotland service gives details of 'wind based' closures for the bridges on trunk road network, allowing people to plan ahead accordingly.

"Motorists should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available. The Traffic Scotland mobile website - my.trafficscotland.org - lets people get the latest information on the move and Traffic Scotland twitter page is updated regularly.

"The conditions are also likely to lead to disruption on other modes of transport, so we are urging people to take the weather into account if they are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights."

Read more: Four boys arrested on suspicion of murder of 12-year-old girl in Liverpool

The storm is approaching from the North Sea, and will begin to travel south before winds ease on Sunday.

Weather alerts cover almost the whole of the UK on Saturday, with amber alerts in Scotland, northern and southwestern England.

The Met's advice for amber warnings states debris "is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life."

The strong winds are likely to cause power outages and disruption to mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office said temperatures would plummet to below average over the weekend.

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, said: "The UK will see temperatures drop to below average in the coming days, as cold air is drawn in from the north. This is coupled with the strong winds associated with Storm Arwen, which means it will feel especially cold in the wind.

"Areas in the north will see temperatures below freezing overnight, with daytime maximum temperatures only getting into the low single figures.

"It's important to note that strong wind speeds, in excess of 65mph in exposed locations, will exacerbate the cold temperatures we'll be seeing over the weekend."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan gave his views on today's Tube strike to LBC

Sadiq Khan: Tube strikes put women and girls at risk late at night

Breaking
Sajid Javid confirmed there were no cases of the new variant in the UK

Health Sec: New Covid variant of 'huge international concern'

French fishermen are demanding more access to UK waters post-Brexit.

French fishermen to blockade ports and Channel Tunnel

Migrants sit on the beach after being helped ashore in Kent

Migrants: Home Sec 'uninvited' from talks after PM called on France to take people back

Drivers are striking on several London Underground lines

Londoners cram onto remaining Tube trains as five lines hit by strike

Traffic & Travel

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Man, 24, charged with murdering 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters have targeted Amazon depots

Extinction Rebellion blockade Amazon depots in Black Friday protests

Sir Keir Starmer should 'emphatically reject' so-called wokeism, Tony Blair has said.

Tony Blair says Keir Starmer must shun 'woke' issues if Labour is to win power

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Revealed: Two more children die from infections at Glasgow super-hospital

The flight ban is a response to a new variant which is described as possibly the 'worst ever'.

Flights from six African countries banned amid 'deeply concerning' new Covid variant

The remains of the dinghy which capsized, causing at least 27 people to die. Boris Johnson tonight sent Emmanuel Macron a list of demands aimed at avoiding a repeat of the tragedy.

Harrowing mayday call captures Channel boat tragedy... as PM issues five demands to Macron

Jodie Whittaker became the first female Doctor Who in 2017 – something raised by Tory MP Nick Fletcher in Parliament today.

Tory MP mocked for suggesting female Doctor Who causes men to commit crime

Ms Patel said the drownings were a "dreadful shock" but described the crossing as "absolutely unnecessary"

‘You can't protect the border what can you control?’: Patel criticised amid migrant crisis

Lines of the London Underground will be closed on Friday.

London Tube strike: When is it happening and what lines will be disrupted?

Traffic & Travel

There is "no known link" between an 18-year-old girl who disappeared in Plymouth on Saturday and the man suspected of her murder

Murder suspect has 'no known link' with Bobbi-Anne McLeod, police say

Storm Arwen will hit the UK from Friday

Storm Arwen: Experts warn of 'danger to life' with 'blizzard conditions' and 75mph winds

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Germany

German air force to transfer Covid patients as hospitals run out of ICU beds
Russia Coal Mine Fire

Survivor found after fatal explosion and fire in Siberian coal mine
France EU

EU set to ban flights from southern Africa due to Covid variant
smoke rises from burning buildings during a protest in Honiara

Solomon Islands leader blames unrest on foreign powers

A young woman receives a Pfizer jab against Covid-19 in Diepsloot Township near Johannesburg

South African scientists detect new coronavirus variant amid spike in cases
Russia Coal Mine Fire

Dozens dead after coal mine blast in Siberia

Baby Yoda, also known as the Grogu balloon, floats along Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to New York

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Italy
Coffins

Germany passes milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Joe Biden

Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign but potentially pre-cancerous

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC
Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter
Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom
Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer
Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police