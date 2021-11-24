UK set for 'prolonged snowfall' this week as several Arctic blasts head for Britain

Parts of the UK could be blanketed in snow at the end of the week. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Parts of the UK are set to see "prolonged" snowfall this week as several blasts of Arctic air bring colder and wetter weather to Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to drop overnight at the end of the week and higher elevations in parts of Scotland, northern England and Wales could see "prolonged periods" of snowfall, according to the Met Office.

The mercury could dip as low as freezing in parts of London and the South East overnight, while remaining around 6C during the day on Saturday.

Read more: 'Truly shocking': Just one in 20 Windrush scandal victims have been given any money

Read more: Brother's tribute to 'beautiful and talented' Bobbi-Anne McLeod as two men are arrested

Yellow weather warnings for wind are also in place across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday, and across the rest of the UK on Saturday.

The Met Office said that "very windy weather" could cause delays to transport, damage buildings, lead to bridge and road closures and cause power cuts.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: "We've got an unsettled period of weather over the next few days, with wind warnings out for Scotland and Northern Ireland to begin with on Friday.

"This will extend to the whole of the UK apart from London and the South East on Saturday, with strong winds expected.

"There is an increasing signal of snow at higher elevations, indications suggest that areas above 200m in Scotland have the highest chance from Friday.

Read more: MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

Read more: No10 forced to insist PM 'still has a grip' as Tories send letters of no confidence

"There may well be temporary spells in other areas across northern England and Wales, in areas like the Pennines and Snowdonia, though this unlikely to be heavy enough to settle."

He added there was "no sign" of snow in lower areas in England and Wales, but said "never say never".

A cold front is set to move into the UK overnight, bringing with it colder but clearer conditions.

Mr Madge added: "Friday and Saturday, though bright and clear, will be quite cold with a chance of more prolonged periods of snow at higher levels, but we're not anticipating anything at lower level.

"Though not exceptionally cold temperatures during the day, many places could drop to around freezing overnight.

"The coldest day temperatures for London and the South East will be around 6C on Saturday, though this isn't particularly rare for the time of year."