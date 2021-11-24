Brother's tribute to 'beautiful and talented' Bobbi-Anne McLeod as two men are arrested

Bobbi-Anne McLeod's brother has spoken out following the discovery of a body. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Emma Soteriou

The brother of Bobbi-Anne McLeod has paid tribute to his "beautiful and talented" sibling, after a body was found in South Hams.

It comes after the 18-year-old was reported missing on November 20, having failed to turn up to meet with friends. She had left her home in Leigham at around 6pm on the same day.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a woman was found near Bovisand in South Hams, Devon.

While formal identification is yet to be carried out, Ms McLeod's family was informed of the discovery.

Her brother later paid tribute to her online, saying she "didn't deserve this".

"Until we meet again sis," he said.

"I love you. You didn't deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl, and to have you as my little sister, the adventure and journey we had will always be treasured.

"Now go rest easy."

Two men from Plymouth, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. However, enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman said at a press conference on Tuesday evening: "This is weighing heavy on the people of Plymouth tonight, it really is.

"And I would just like to send my thoughts to the friends and family of Bobbi-Anne; that actually feels like it's a relatively inadequate thing to say at such a time.

"But we are continuing to do everything we can to understand exactly what's happened around this event."

Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport Luke Pollard said: "It is devastating news for our city that a body has been discovered in the search for missing Bobbi-Anne.

"My thoughts and love are with the family.

"We await news from the Police but this is another dark day for our city."

Plymouth City Council said Smeaton's Tower is set to be lit purple on Wednesday evening "to remember Bobbi-Anne, and show her friends and family that the city of Plymouth mourn with them", following the "tragic news".