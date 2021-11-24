No10 forced to insist PM 'still has a grip' as Tories send letters of no confidence

By Asher McShane

No10 has been forced to issue a statement of assurance that the Prime Minister is "well" and "still has a grip" to carry on serving the public, amid Tory criticism of his leadership and a series of scandals.

Boris Johnson faces a key test today at Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons amid reports Tory MPs – including one whip – have claimed letters of no confidence had already been submitted against him.

Cabinet minister Dominic Raab insisted the Prime Minister dismissed the issue as "Westminster tittle tattle" on LBC this morning.

But fallout continues from Mr Johnson's chaotic speech at the Confederation of British Industry conference and a backbench revolt over social care as well as the ongoing issue of sleaze within the party.

Downing Street dismissed concerns about the PM's performance in a statement yesterday.

"The Prime Minister briefly lost his place in a speech," the official spokesman said.

"He has given hundreds of speeches. I don't think it's unusual for people on rare occasions to lose their place in a speech."

Asked whether Mr Johnson "has a grip", the spokesman replied: "Of course."

Allies of Rishi Sunak have been forced to deny the Chancellor was behind a briefing that there is “a lot of concern” about the PM. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street was forced to insist that the Prime Minister was physically "well" and "focused on delivering for the public" following questions about his speech on Monday which saw him lose his place in his notes, impersonate a car and talk about a visit to Peppa Pig World.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at breakfast, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: "There will always be the scrutiny, the noisiness, that comes to British politics.

"Frankly, overwhelmingly - and I talk to colleagues, MPs on the backbenches on all sides all the time - there is huge support for what we're doing and what the Prime Minister is doing."

Rumours have swirled about strained relations between Mr Johnson's No 10 and Rishi Sunak's No 11 since a "senior Downing Street source" claimed "there is a lot of concern inside the building about the PM" and "it's just not working".

Allies of Mr Sunak denied the Treasury was involved in the briefing.

But the Telegraph quoted a Tory whip as saying it was an "assumption" that some MPs had sent no-confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.

If 15% of sitting Conservatives submit letters then there would be a vote on his leadership, although the whip said "it will not get anywhere near the 50 letters you would need, but it does cause angst".

Asked about the suggestion that letters had been sent to the 1922 Committee, Mr Raab told LBC: "There is the usual Westminster tittle tattle and I'm not aware of that."

The CBI speech and social care revolt on Monday - which saw 19 MPs rebel and dozens more abstain, although the Government succeeded in winning a vote on its social care cap - are the latest issues which have caused concern within Tory ranks.

The Prime Minister's judgment over the Owen Paterson row and the subsequent U-turn and the way the Integrated Rail Plan was handled have also strained relations between Mr Johnson and his colleagues.