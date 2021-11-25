Storm Arwen: Experts warn of 'danger to life' with 'blizzard conditions' and 75mph winds

Storm Arwen will hit the UK from Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Storm Arwen is set to batter the UK from Friday as weather experts warn danger to life is "likely".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The storm is set to move across the UK on Friday bringing with it 75mph winds and "blizzard conditions".

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from Friday afternoon, lasting until Saturday morning.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place across most western parts of the UK on Friday, extending to the rest of the country on Saturday.

People have been warned to expect damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power cuts and large waves.

The warning also states flying debris could lead to injuries adding that danger to life is "likely".

#StormArwen has been named and is forecast to bring a period of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK from Friday into Saturday



Disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely over the coming days with warnings in force ⚠️



Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/lMls9PzqZF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Read more: Blue Light Together: Prince William unveils landmark mental health support for 999 heroes

Read more: 27 migrants die in Channel crossing after 'floating death trap' dinghy deflates

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: "Storm Arwen has been named on the back of a deep low-pressure system moving to the north-east of the UK, which has brought about our amber wind warning on Friday.

"The worst affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves with beach material being thrown around.

"There is also a yellow warning of wind in place along the west coast of the UK from 9am on Friday, stretching from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and Wales and as far as south-west England.

"This reflects the impact Storm Arwen will have, with strong winds likely to occur into Saturday, when the warning is extended to most parts of the UK.

Read more: Tube strike: Londoners face rail chaos as union goes ahead with action

Read more: RNLI receive outpouring of support for migrant rescue efforts after latest Channel tragedy

"The south-east and London, though fairly windy, are likely to escape the worst of the gusts and remain relatively calm in comparison to the rest of the country, which will certainly feel the impact of the storm."

As well as high winds and disruptive gales, Storm Arwen will bring snow to the high ground of Scotland and northern England and a yellow snow warning is in force for part of Scotland on Friday.

The Met Office has forecast "5 to 8 centimetres of snow" but added "this is likely to be more short-lived".

Mr Dixon added: "It comes on the back of a fall in temperature, with parts of rural Scotland and England to drop below freezing during the night."

Following a track across the North Sea, Storm Arwen is expected to shift away into the continent later on Saturday, leaving a drier day for many on Sunday.