Prince William champions 999 workers' mental health as he launches ambitious new scheme

By Will Taylor

Prince William will champion 999 workers' mental health as he unveils a new package of support for emergency staff.

The Duke of Cambridge is to announce the ambitious Blue Light Together initiative to key figures from the UK's first responder services.

It is an issue close to the Royal's heart, with the duke having worked as an Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot.

He will announce the package of mental health support to a gathering in London on Thursday, bringing together leaders from emergency services across the UK to discuss the issue for the first time.

It follows the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, which brought to the public's attention the stress and strain experienced by emergency workers.

Images of medics whose personal protective equipment left harsh red marks on their tired faces were interspersed with communities uniting to applaud key workers throughout lockdown.

Blue Light Together has been developed by The Royal Foundation and partner organisations.

It will be unveiled at Thursday's symposium held in partnership with the National Police Chiefs' Council, National Fire Chiefs Council, Association of Ambulance Chief Executives and United Kingdom Search and Rescue.

Service leaders, frontline workers, policy makers and academics are all due to feature and a live panel with senior figures will see them discuss their experiences of mental health.

Prince William will deliver a speech, as will Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

The duke has worked closely with the Emergency Responder Senior Leaders Board and charities to find solutions and best practice that will allow emergency workers access to support and advice for the unique challenges they face. Their families will also be able to use the package.

More details about Blue Light Together will emerge at Thursday's symposium, but it is understood immediate support will be given to frontline charities during the pandemic.

In September, the duke hosted an event to thank 999 workers for their efforts and heard from members of the public who were helped by them on Emergency Services Day.

Martin Blunden, the chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue, will speak about his attempt to take his own life.

He told LBC said he wanted to show you "can get out of these problems" and wanted to show it is OK to not be OK.

He wants to create a culture where staff can express their mental health issues.

"I know he's committed to supporting us," he said of the duke's initiative.

"He's a fantastic figure to be at the head of this, he's a brilliant person in himself anyway and then to see this being launched for the emergency services is extremely encouraging and it does mean that we are moving in the right direction so that all of our staff are supported."