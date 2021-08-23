UK weather: Brits to bask in temperatures up to 27C in 12-day heatwave

The UK could see temperatures of 26 or 27C as September arrives. Picture: alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The Met Office is predicting a late summer heatwave with glorious temperatures and sun for large parts of the UK after a month of mostly grey and wet weather.

Parts of the UK are set to enjoy sunshine for the next 12 days due to "dominating" levels of high pressure, according to the Met Office.

It comes after some areas have seen wetter than usual weather for August - in what has been a changeable month for many.

Sarah Kent, a Met Office forecaster said: "High pressure is dominating this week bringing mostly settled conditions with variable amounts of cloud.

"However, there will be a north-easterly breeze coming in from the North Sea making it feel colder for some regions especially later on in the week.

"Where there is sun, particularly on Wednesday, temperatures could reach highs of 24C in England and Wales, while western areas in Scotland and Northern Ireland could be up to 26 or 27C.

"This all depends on the amount of cloud some regions see."

The hot blast is coming from Portugal and is set to last for the rest of the month and into September.

Temperatures could reach 27C in parts of the UK on Wednesday. Picture: Met Office

UV and pollen levels will also be high across parts of England and Wales over the coming days.

It comes after parts of the UK have seen large amounts of rainfall for the time of year, including the City of London, which has experienced its ninth wettest August on record.

However, the UK as a whole has seen its seventh warmest August on record.

She added: "This month has pretty much swung back and forth for many, areas in Scotland have been drier than usual, while areas in the south-east have, of course, seen plenty of torrential downpours.

"It hasn't been so bad, the country has generally seen 72% of its average rainfall for the month so far, which is pretty much where you want to be as we come to the end of August."

The Met Office said that for the period from August 27 until September 5: "The last week in August and into September is likely to be dominated by high pressure resulting in fine and settled weather across the UK.”

