Weather: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England

The weather warnings cover most of England. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By EJ Ward

A summer of unsettled weather around the UK will continue on Saturday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the majority of England.

Thunderstorm warnings are also in place for much of Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Forecasters said storms will hit between noon and 10pm on Saturday and could cause delays to rail services, power cuts and some flooding.

The Met Office forecast says: "Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding.

"Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.

"These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours.

"Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations."

