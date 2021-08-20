Weather: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England

20 August 2021, 14:23

The weather warnings cover most of England
The weather warnings cover most of England. Picture: Alamy/Met Office
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A summer of unsettled weather around the UK will continue on Saturday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the majority of England.

Thunderstorm warnings are also in place for much of Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Forecasters said storms will hit between noon and 10pm on Saturday and could cause delays to rail services, power cuts and some flooding.

The Met Office forecast says: "Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding.

"Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.

"These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours.

"Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations."

The Met Office states:

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
  • Delays to train services are possible
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans’ fears

Tommy Robinson appeared in court

Tommy Robinson 'turned up at journalist's home after she wrote story on him'
Students could find life at Hartpury to be limited if they have not had a vaccine

University bans unvaccinated students from living on campus

Amman carried out his attack in February 2020.

Streatham terror attack could have been prevented, inquest rules
Those eligible for evacuation from Afghanistan are being told to get to Kabul airport.

German citizen shot while travelling to Kabul airport to escape Taliban
Person rescued from subway tracks by NYPD officer and "good Samaritan"

Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dementia carer: 'Although they are still alive, you are grieving every day you see them.'

Dementia carer: 'Although they're alive, you're grieving every day you see them'
'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', suggests Shadow Foreign Minister

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests
Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London