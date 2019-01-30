Win A Cruise To New York For Two People

The Cunard cruise ship outside New York City. Picture: Cunard

Do you want to win a cruise across the Atlantic to New York? This is your chance.

LBC is giving you the chance to win one of travel’s most iconic experiences; a 7-night transatlantic cruise with Cunard for two people on board Queen Mary 2.

Sailing from Southampton to New York (or vice-versa, if you prefer), in a deluxe balcony stateroom, you will be waking up to a stunning new view each day!

In all the world of travel, there are few journeys rarer or more iconic than The Transatlantic Crossing to New York on Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2. Treat yourself to a unique and timeless voyage sailing aboard the world’s only true ocean liner, savouring seven unforgettable days of indulgence and discovery. Unhurried, dignified, and with a wonderful dash of glamour.

This is your chance to uncover an experience as exciting as it first was in 1847, now with the finest refinements at sea. Surrender to the rhythms of freedom, service and celebration only offered on The Transatlantic Crossing by Cunard.

This prize also includes all meals, entertainment and flights either to or from New York, depending on which way you would prefer to sail across the ocean!

Enjoy yourself on the desk of the trans-Atlantic cruise. Picture: Cunard

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word CRUISE to 84850.

Entries close at 6pm on 1st March 2019.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found below with date restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Full Terms And Conditions

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Smooth Network, Capital Network, Classic FM, Gold and LBC.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart Kent, Heart Sussex, Heart Bristol, Heart Gloucestershire, Heart Wiltshire - 82122 (CRUISE), Heart East Anglia, Heart Essex, Heart Four Counties – 82122 (BOAT), Heart Cambridgeshire – 82122 (Queen), Heart Thames Valley – 82122 (MARY), Heart Solent – 82122 (NYC), Heart South West – 82122 (SHIP), Heart Yorkshire – 82122 (OCEAN), Heart Scotland – 82122 (VOYAGE), Heart West Mids – 82122 (SEA), Capital Birmingham – 83958 (SEA), Smooth – 65588 (CRUISE), Classic FM – 61812 (CRUISE), LBC – 84850 (CRUISE), Gold – 65588 (QUEEN) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16:00 on Friday 25th January 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 18:00 on Friday 1st March 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be selected at random. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. If the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. This prize is for 2 people for a 7-night Cunard cruise on the Queen Mary 2 in a deluxe balcony stateroom from New York to Southampton or vice versa and a one way economy flight in the other direction, London to New York or New York to London.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non-transferable.

Prize details:

- This prize includes a Transatlantic Crossing to or from New York for 2 people on board Queen Mary 2 in a deluxe balcony stateroom (BB grade). The Crossing includes on board accommodation, on board meals (except in specialty restaurants and the alternative dining options in Kings Court), entertainment and port taxes.

- The prize includes one way economy flights for 2 people between London and New York.

- UK airports include: London, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow or Manchester. Not all regional flights operate a direct service on a daily basis, so indirect flights may be offered as an alternative. All flights are subject to availability.

- Transportation to/from airport in the UK/ US, travel insurance and items of a personal nature such as drinks, gratuities and shop purchases, are not included in this prize.

- The Transatlantic Crossing must be taken in April, May, July, August, October or November 2019.

- If for any reason, the prize becomes unavailable, Cunard reserves the right to supply an alternative available date.

- The winner can choose from a selection of departure dates sailing from Southampton to New York before flying back to the UK, or opt to fly to New York and sail back to Southampton.

- There is no cash or other prize alternative.

- The winners will be bound by the Cunard terms and conditions. For more information, visit: www.cunard.co.uk.

- All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time.

- The winner is responsible for all expenses and arrangements (transportation to and from the departing and destination airport/port) not specifically included in the prize.

- At least one guest must be over the age of 18.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- In the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the date and substitute with another date.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

