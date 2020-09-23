Breaking News

10 police officers injured in suspected acid attack

23 September 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 16:04

Emergency services at the scene of the incident
Emergency services at the scene of the incident. Picture: Twitter/NXTierney

By Kate Buck

10 police officers have been injured in a suspected acid attack in Barnet.

The officers were executing a drugs warrant in Dale Close, Barnet, when they were injured by a suspected corrosive substance.

The exact circumstances are being investigated while their colleagues work to inform their families.

None of the officers have suffered life-threatening injuries, although the full extent has not yet been revealed.

A number of males have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences at this stage.

They have been taken to hospital having also suffered injuries related to the substance.

Their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade colleagues are also in attendance.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed as is routine.

More to follow...

