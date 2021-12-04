Brother of Amber Gibson charged with her murder and sexual assault

Amber Gibson's body was found on Sunday. Picture: Scotland Police

By Emma Soteriou

Connor Gibson has been charged with murdering and sexually assaulting his sister Amber Gibson, whose body was found in a park in Scotland.

The 19-year-old appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday accused of murder, sexual assault by penetration and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

His sister had been reported missing from the Hamilton area in Scotland on Friday, after she left her home at around 9.15pm that night.

She was last seen in Cadzow Street around 9.55pm, before her body was discovered near to the nature reserve Cadzow Glen around 10.10am on Sunday.

A police watchdog has been ordered to investigate Police Scotland's handling of the case, understood to relate to the missing person investigation.

A spokesman said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the police investigations and review commissioner to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a 16 year-old girl in Hamilton."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland will cooperate fully with the PIRC's enquiries."