Murder probe launched after missing 16-year-old found dead in Scotland

1 December 2021, 09:51

Police are treating the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson as a murder
Police are treating the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson as a murder. Picture: Scotland Police

By Megan Hinton

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in Scotland, just days after she was reported missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police Scotland confirmed that officers are now treating the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson as murder after her body was discovered on Sunday.

Amber had been reported missing from the Hamilton area in Scotland on Friday, after she left her home at around 9.15pm that night.

She was last seen in Cadzow Street around 9.55pm, before her body was discovered near to the nature reserve Cadzow Glen around 10.10am on Sunday.

Read more: Military deployed to help massive Covid vaccine effort as UK fights Omicron variant

Read more: Three students killed and six injured in US high school shooting

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland Major Investigations Team West, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.

"Whilst our enquiries continue, we are asking for anyone with any information on what happened to Amber, or anyone who believes they saw her at any point of her movements between Friday and Sunday, to please come forward."

Read more: Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Police confirm body found during search is missing 18-year-old

Read more: 'No need to change Christmas plans' despite Omicron fears, says Sajid Javid

Chief Inspector Briony Daye, Local Area Commander, added: "There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time."

The Ch Insp previously said her thoughts were "very much with Amber’s loved ones, as they come to terms with this terrible loss".

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1281 of 28 November.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wes Streeting teased Sajid Javid about when he will get booster jab

Wes Streeting 'can't jump the queue' for Covid booster, Sajid Javid jokes
Supermarket bosses have explained the new mask rules

Explained: Face mask rules for each supermarket

Sajid Javid told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast people don't need to cancel Christmas plans.

'No need to change Christmas plans' despite Omicron fears, says Sajid Javid
Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial in New York accused with preying upon vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein.

First accuser claims Ghislaine Maxwell watched Epstein sexually abuse her when she was 14
The Prime Minister gave Christmas parties the green light during his press conference on Tuesday.

Omicron: PM gives Christmas green light as part of 'balanced and proportionate' approach
The Justice Secretary has backed independent investigations into all prison deaths.

Scottish Justice Secretary admits system 'lacks compassion' over prison deaths
"Strong winds" were behind the severe damage caused by the storm

Storm Arwen: Direction of wind behind damage in Scotland, says Deputy First Minister

Weather

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs