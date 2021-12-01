Murder probe launched after missing 16-year-old found dead in Scotland

By Megan Hinton

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in Scotland, just days after she was reported missing.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers are now treating the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson as murder after her body was discovered on Sunday.

Amber had been reported missing from the Hamilton area in Scotland on Friday, after she left her home at around 9.15pm that night.

She was last seen in Cadzow Street around 9.55pm, before her body was discovered near to the nature reserve Cadzow Glen around 10.10am on Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland Major Investigations Team West, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.

"Whilst our enquiries continue, we are asking for anyone with any information on what happened to Amber, or anyone who believes they saw her at any point of her movements between Friday and Sunday, to please come forward."

Chief Inspector Briony Daye, Local Area Commander, added: "There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time."

The Ch Insp previously said her thoughts were "very much with Amber’s loved ones, as they come to terms with this terrible loss".

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1281 of 28 November.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.