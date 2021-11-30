Breaking News

Military deployed to help massive Covid vaccine effort as UK fights Omicron variant

The military has been called in to help the booster vaccine campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has called in the military to help the NHS as he bids to tackle the Omicron variant.

About 400 forces personnel will be dispatched to help the health service alongside the "volunteer army" of vaccinators.

It comes as the UK tries to offer every adult a Covid booster jab to bolster their protection from Covid and the Omicron variant.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said: "We're going to be throwing everything at it, in order to ensure that everyone eligible is offered that booster in just over two months.

"Across England, we will have more than 1,500 community pharmacy sites vaccinating people near where you live.

"All of our sites will increase their capacity, and we'll stand up extra hospital hubs on top of those already active.

"There will be temporary vaccination centres popping up like Christmas trees.

"And we'll deploy at least 400 military personnel to assist the efforts of our NHS, alongside, of course, a fantastic jabs army of volunteers."

