Breaking News

Eight more cases of the Omicron variant found taking UK total to 22

30 November 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 16:36

More cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in England
More cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in England. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eight more cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the UK.

The new cases in England takes the total amount in the UK to 22.

The Health Security Agency has now found 13 in England, with all cases and their contacts isolating. Nine have already been detected in Scotland.

READ MORE: Omicron: All adults to be offered Covid booster jab by end of January, PM confirms

EXPLAINED: Omicron rules: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

Confirmed cases have been identified in the East Midlands, the East of England, London and the North West.

Officials said individuals who have tested positive and their contacts are all isolating.

Work is under way to identify any links to travel to southern Africa, the UKHSA said.

It added that there were now two cases in Barnet, one in Brentwood, two in Camden, one in Haringey, one in Liverpool, one in north Norfolk, one in Nottingham, one in Sutton, another in Wandsworth and two in Westminster.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: "We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

"Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant - please get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay."

She added: "Following the change in JCVI advice yesterday, a booster dose for everyone over 18 years is now recommended at a minimum of three months from your last primary course jab.

"Please take up this offer as soon as you are invited to protect yourself, your families and your communities.

"Please make sure to wear a mask in line with government guidance, including on public transport and in shops, to help break the chains of transmission and slow the spread of this new variant.

"It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.

"That's why it's critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately."

It comes as MPs supported regulations for the mandatory use of face coverings in shops and on public transport in England on Tuesday.

The measure was approved by 434 votes to 23, majority 411.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the Government is aiming to offer a booster vaccine to all adults by the end of January.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Breaking
Breaking News

Military deployed to help massive Covid vaccine effort as UK fights Omicron variant

Breaking
People over the age of 18 will be called forward for their booster vaccine.

Omicron: All adults to be offered Covid booster jab by end of January, PM confirms

Supermarket bosses have explained the new mask rules

Explained: Face mask rules for each supermarket

Live
Boris Johnson will address the nation at 4pm.

Watch live: PM addresses nation on booster jab rollout amid Omicron fears

Boris Johnson said Plan B is not necessary after Dr Jenny Harries suggested we shouldn't mix unnecessarily

We won't impose Plan B despite Jenny Harries' gloomy Omicron comments, Boris says

Boobi-Anne McLeod went missing earlier this month

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Police confirm body found during search is missing 18-year-old

The jet left the launch ramp and fell into the sea

Leaked footage shows moment F35 jet crashes into sea and pilot ejects from aircraft

Storm Arwen damage in Hopeman, Scotland.

Storm Arwen: Thousands spend fourth night without power amid 'catastrophic damage'

Weather

Nicola Sturgeon is "stuck in a loop", writes Gina Davidson.

Analysis: SNP's drive for independence sees Scotland stuck in constitutional loop

A Downing Street press conference will be held later today

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what is he expected to say?

The care minister has urged everyone to get their jab in time for Christmas

'All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get jabbed', says care minister

At least 27 people died when their small boat sank in the English Channel

Survivor of Channel tragedy: We held hands to try and stop each other drowning

Three more cases of Omicron have been detected in Scotland.

Omicron variant: Three more cases identified in Scotland taking UK total to 14

Prince Charles made a speech at the event and acknowledged Britain's role in the slave trade

Charles acknowledges 'appalling atrocity of slavery' as Barbados becomes a republic

'Tony's law' will mean stricter penalties for child abuse.

'This is for Tony': Child abusers face life behind bars under tougher penalties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eric Zemmour

French far-right pundit launches presidential run

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West: Russia has ‘red line’ over Ukraine

The ISS

Space junk risk delays ISS maintenance mission

The two elephants

Vet calls for urgent medical care for elephants in Pakistan

Afghanistan

Taliban abduct and kill dozens of former officers – rights group
Kansai airport

Omicron variant ‘in Netherlands days earlier than previously thought’
Magdalena Andersson

Sweden’s first female prime minister announces government

Eric Zemmour

Far-right pundit to launch campaign for French presidency

2021 Gotham Awards – Winners Room

Maggie Gyllenhaal film wins four awards in Oscar season opener
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call
Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK - ex-Tory leader

Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police