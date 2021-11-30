We won't impose Plan B despite Jenny Harries' gloomy Omicron comments, Boris says

30 November 2021, 14:28 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 15:26

Boris Johnson said Plan B is not necessary after Dr Jenny Harries suggested we shouldn't mix unnecessarily
Boris Johnson said Plan B is not necessary after Dr Jenny Harries suggested we shouldn't mix unnecessarily. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

We won't impose Plan B in the wake of the Omicron variant, despite senior medic Dr Jenny Harries' gloomy comments, the PM has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson pledged "we're not going to change" advice about stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Dr Harries, who heads up the UK Health Security Agency, suggested people could limit their socialising to stop Omicron getting around.

She said people should try to "decrease our social contacts" and avoid mixing "when we don't particularly need to".

Read more: New face mask and travel rules will 'buy us time' against Omicron variant, PM says

Read more: Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

But Mr Johnson said: "I think it's always sensible to be careful. But I think what Jenny is saying there is right, we've been living with a pandemic for a long time, people should continue to do things like make sure they have lots of fresh air, they wash their hands and take normal precautions, I think that's entirely reasonable.

"But we're not going to change the overall guidance. We don't think that's necessary. We don't see anything to suggest that we need to go, for instance, to Plan B.

"But what we do need to do is take particular precautions against Omicron until we've worked out exactly what kind of a threat it may present."

A total of 14 Omicron cases had been detected across the UK by early Tuesday afternoon, with nine detected in Scotland, one in Nottingham, one in Essex and three in London.

A "Plan B" contingency was already said to contain legally mandated face coverings, but the package could also see vaccine passports, working from home requests and, as a last resort, a lockdown. Those three ideas do not appear to be on the table.

Read more: Omicron variant: Three more cases identified in Scotland taking UK total to 14

However, new measures were imposed on Tuesday morning, including compulsory face masks in shops and on public transport.

Arrivals to the UK have to isolate when they get here, and stay in quarantine until they receive a negative PCR test – which has to be taken by the end of their second day in the country.

Anyone who is a contact of an Omicron case must also self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.

The measures are designed to slow the variant's spread while experts study it further.

Scientists are trying to learn if Omicron will make vaccines less effective, whether it spreads quicker and if it causes more severe disease.

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said scientists around the world were concerned about the variant.

Its "number of mutations present, already on first principle, makes us worry about a possible effect on vaccine effectiveness", he told a Downing Street press briefing.

But they still prove the best way of defending from Covid and the Government is looking to offer booster jabs to all adults, provide young people aged 12 to 15 the chance to get their second dose and asking some immunosuppressed people to get a fourth jab.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Breaking
Breaking News

Military deployed to help massive Covid vaccine effort as UK fights Omicron variant

Breaking
People over the age of 18 will be called forward for their booster vaccine.

Omicron: All adults to be offered Covid booster jab by end of January, PM confirms

Breaking
More cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in England

Eight more cases of the Omicron variant found taking UK total to 22

Supermarket bosses have explained the new mask rules

Explained: Face mask rules for each supermarket

Live
Boris Johnson will address the nation at 4pm.

Watch live: PM addresses nation on booster jab rollout amid Omicron fears

Boobi-Anne McLeod went missing earlier this month

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Police confirm body found during search is missing 18-year-old

The jet left the launch ramp and fell into the sea

Leaked footage shows moment F35 jet crashes into sea and pilot ejects from aircraft

Storm Arwen damage in Hopeman, Scotland.

Storm Arwen: Thousands spend fourth night without power amid 'catastrophic damage'

Weather

Nicola Sturgeon is "stuck in a loop", writes Gina Davidson.

Analysis: SNP's drive for independence sees Scotland stuck in constitutional loop

A Downing Street press conference will be held later today

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what is he expected to say?

The care minister has urged everyone to get their jab in time for Christmas

'All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get jabbed', says care minister

At least 27 people died when their small boat sank in the English Channel

Survivor of Channel tragedy: We held hands to try and stop each other drowning

Three more cases of Omicron have been detected in Scotland.

Omicron variant: Three more cases identified in Scotland taking UK total to 14

Prince Charles made a speech at the event and acknowledged Britain's role in the slave trade

Charles acknowledges 'appalling atrocity of slavery' as Barbados becomes a republic

'Tony's law' will mean stricter penalties for child abuse.

'This is for Tony': Child abusers face life behind bars under tougher penalties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eric Zemmour

French far-right pundit launches presidential run

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West: Russia has ‘red line’ over Ukraine

The ISS

Space junk risk delays ISS maintenance mission

The two elephants

Vet calls for urgent medical care for elephants in Pakistan

Afghanistan

Taliban abduct and kill dozens of former officers – rights group
Kansai airport

Omicron variant ‘in Netherlands days earlier than previously thought’
Magdalena Andersson

Sweden’s first female prime minister announces government

Eric Zemmour

Far-right pundit to launch campaign for French presidency

2021 Gotham Awards – Winners Room

Maggie Gyllenhaal film wins four awards in Oscar season opener
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call
Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK - ex-Tory leader

Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police