Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Police confirm body found during search is missing 18-year-old

Boobi-Anne McLeod went missing earlier this month. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Will Taylor

A body found in the search for missing Bobbi-Anne McLeod has been confirmed as the 18-year-old.

Ms McLeod was last seen alive waiting at a bus stop in Plymouth on the evening November 20 as she headed out to meet up with friends.

Days later a body was discovered close to the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles from where she was last seen.

Police formally identified the remains on Tuesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police wrote: "Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in #Bovisand on 23 November is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

"Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."

It comes after Cody Ackland, 24, was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with her murder.

He is next due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on January 24.

An inquest into the Ms McLeod's death is due to be opened on Wednesday morning by Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon.