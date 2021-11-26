Breaking News

Man, 24, charged with murdering 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod

26 November 2021, 07:48 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 09:21

Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, went missing on November 20
Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, went missing on November 20. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Daisy Stephens

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod who disappeared in Plymouth on Saturday evening as she made her way to meet friends.

A body, believed to be that of the missing teenager, was discovered on Tuesday afternoon close to the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles from where she was last seen.

Cody Ackland, who was arrested on Tuesday, has now been charged with Ms McLeod's murder, Devon and Cornwall Police said on Friday morning.

He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

The 18-year-old's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said on Thursday there was "no known link" between Ms McLeod and the suspect.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said investigators were not seeking anyone else.

Read more: Brother's tribute to 'beautiful and talented' Bobbi-Anne McLeod as two men are arrested

Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at about 6pm and was last seen waiting at a bus stop close to her house as she made her way into town.

Hundreds of people gathered by the spot she was last seen to hold a candlelit vigil in her memory.

A bank of flowers dotted with candles has been laid by local residents over the past few days.

Donna McLeod, the victim's mother, was very distressed during the vigil but was able to thank the crowd for all the love and support her family has received over the last few days.

"Thank you for doing everything to try and find her and bring our baby home," she said.

